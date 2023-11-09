With a Little Help from Dr. Deepak Chopra, Guaranteed Rate Launches Revolutionary App Designed to Alleviate America's Financial and Personal Well-being Stress

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move aimed at enhancing the financial and personal well-being of Americans, Guaranteed Rate, a leading financial services technology company, launched the "Rate App," purposefully designed to decrease the financial and personal well-being stress felt by millions of Americans every day. Launching the app demonstrates the company's commitment to such an important issue.

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that a staggering 80% of respondents reported experiencing stress every single day, with the most significant causes of stress identified as financial concerns and health-related issues.

The Rate App, available free to everyone, takes a holistic approach to reducing stress by offering a comprehensive suite of financial services and personal well-being tools. On the financial front, users can expect a range of services, including faster home loan approvals, 5-minute pre-approvals for mortgages, fast access to home equity loans, and seamless personal loan approvals directly through the app. Additionally, the app provides users with access to a digital insurance marketplace where they can get multiple quotes aimed at saving people money on everything from home and auto insurance to umbrella and pet insurance. All things aimed at simplifying consumers' financial journey.

Recognizing the importance of personal well-being, Guaranteed Rate has partnered with the world-renowned author, speaker, and well-being icon, Dr. Deepak Chopra. In addition to Dr. Deepak Chopra's exclusive content, users have access to an ever-expanding library of hundreds of fitness and personal well-being classes covering yoga, meditation, HIIT, strength training, breathing exercises, and nutrition.

Victor Ciardelli, President, and CEO of Guaranteed Rate, emphasized the profound impact that reduced stress can have on individuals' lives, stating, "My life's work is dedicated to personal wellness. Stress is an epidemic in America today. Reducing stress leads to better decision-making and happier and heathier lives.

"I care deeply about people's financial and personal well-being. We designed the Rate App to help reduce the stress affecting so many people. The app allows consumers to secure home loans, personal loans, home equity loans, insurance products, and financial guidance. The app also provides access to physical and mental health education and instruction including nutrition, yoga, strength, and meditation, to help people live their best lives.

"The Rate App is a free suite of financial and personal well-being tools available to everyone. If we make a positive difference in people's lives and provide them the education and ability to improve their longevity and live a healthier, more balanced life, then we have succeeded."

Dr. Deepak Chopra, a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation and well-being, expressed his enthusiasm for the Rate App's mission, saying, "I'm thrilled to be a part of this partnership with Guaranteed Rate. Guaranteed Rate is setting an example by making the Rate App available free to everyone. A shared vision of well-being connected to business leadership is the key to emotional and spiritual bonding. That's effective leadership. I congratulate Guaranteed Rate for being the leader in the field of personal well-being because only business, ultimately, can change the world."

The official launch of this groundbreaking partnership kicked off on October 4, 2023, with entertainment company TSX Entertainment and a live meditation session at the heart of Times Square. Starting on 11/13/2023, visitors to Times Square can participate in meditations for an entire week on TSX's interactive billboard, inviting the 400,000+ people who visit Times Square every day to take a minute to address their personal well-being.

This collaboration between Guaranteed Rate and Dr. Deepak Chopra aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of Americans by providing them with the tools they need to achieve financial stability and personal well-being. The Rate App is set to revolutionize the way individuals manage their finances and prioritize their well-being.

Visit Rate App Launch to experience the Times Square Rate App launch celebrating a new era of financial and personal well-being. Together with Guaranteed Rate, consumers can conquer stress and build a brighter, healthier future.

