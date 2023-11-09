SMIC Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results

All currency figures stated in this report are in US Dollars unless stated otherwise.

The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SEHK: 00981; SSE STAR MARKET: 688981) ("SMIC", the "Company" or "we"), one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world, today announced its consolidated results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

2023 Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue was $1,620.6 million in 3Q23, compared to $1,560.4 million in 2Q23, and $1,907.0 million in 3Q22.

Gross profit was $321.6 million in 3Q23, compared to $316.5 million in 2Q23, and $742.2 million in 3Q22.

Gross margin was 19.8% in 3Q23, compared to 20.3% in 2Q23 and 38.9% in 3Q22.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

The Company expects (in accordance with IFRSs):

Revenue to increase by 1% to 3% QoQ.

Gross margin to range from 16% to 18%.

The Management Comments

In the third quarter of this year, Company's revenue was $1.62 billion, up 3.9% sequentially, which was at the midpoint of the guidance; gross margin was 19.8%, down 0.5 percentage points comparing to the previous quarter. The Company's overall shipments continued to increase, up 9.5% sequentially. Since the total capacity as the denominator increased to 796 thousand wafers, the utilization rate decreased by 1.2 percentage points to 77.1%.

The Company expects the fourth quarter's revenue to grow by 1% to 3% sequentially; the gross margin will be dragged by the continuous depreciation pressure of the new capacity, which is expected to be in the range of 16~18%.

The full-year capital expenditures are expected to be raised to around $7.5 billion.

To see the complete results including financial tables, please click here: https://www.smics.com/uploads/654caf4e/ER_EN.pdf

About SMIC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SEHK: 00981; SSE STAR MARKET: 688981) is one of the leading foundries in the world and is the front runner in manufacturing capability, manufacturing scale, and comprehensive service in the Chinese Mainland. SMIC Group provides semiconductor foundry and technology services to global customers on 0.35 micron to FinFET process node technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC Group has an international manufacturing and service base, with three 8-inch wafer fabrication facilities ("fabs") and four 12-inch fabs in Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin and Shenzhen, and three 12-inch fabs under construction in Shanghai, Beijing and Tianjin. SMIC Group also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan, China, and a representative office in Hong Kong, China.

For more information, please visit www.smics.com.

