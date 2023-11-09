PrizePicks Launches New Free-to-Play Game

Industry Leader Expands on Popular Fantasy Offering with Innovative Free-To-Play Game

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today that the company has expanded its product offering with the introduction of a free-to-play version of the nation's most popular daily fantasy sports game. The new free-to-play game will first be available to PrizePicks players in Michigan, before being rolled out to additional states throughout the U.S.

"We're thrilled to launch our newest offering on PrizePicks, a fun free-to-play game," said Brian Huss, VP of Innovation, PrizePicks. "This new free-to-play format is the first of new game types to come and opens the door for us to reach sports fans who may not already be familiar with PrizePicks."

PrizePicks' new free-to-play game puts players at the center of excitement. Each player will be given 1,000 PrizePoints daily that can be used to make picks throughout that day's sporting schedule. PrizePoints will serve as virtual currency, with entry selection being similar to standard PrizePicks gameplay. The top 100 scorers within the state will win a share of the day's prize. Additional game details and full game rules can be found here: https://www.prizepicks.com/free-to-play.

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. As the company continues to expand, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. For more information visit www.prizepicks.com/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based daily fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. Recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com.

