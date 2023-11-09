Integral Ad Science Appoints Kumaresh Singh as Senior Vice President, Data Science

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the appointment of Kumaresh Singh as Senior Vice President, Data Science. Singh, based in New York City, will join the IAS team reporting directly to Thomas Joseph, CTO.

Singh will lead the data science team in building highly scalable software systems to drive innovation and strategy across IAS products. He will focus on increasing adoption rates, driving revenue, and enhancing measurement and optimization solutions by applying AI and ML to the entire customer journey.

"Kumaresh Singh brings a wealth of technical knowledge and ML expertise to IAS, and I am thrilled to welcome him as our data science leader," said Thomas Joseph, CTO. "Singh's leadership skills and deep understanding of AI applications will accelerate our innovation efforts, drive strategic technology roadmaps, and enhance our product landscape with AI-enabled solutions."

Singh joins the IAS team from Meta where he was a Global Technical Leader, leveraging new technology such as recommender systems and edge AI for increased consumption and generative AI to increase content creation while driving machine learning innovation and strategy across the Meta family of products. His career spans 16+ years of experience in AI and ML, data science, research, and innovation. Prior to Meta, Singh was the Head of Artificial Intelligence at next generation cryptocurrency exchange and custodian platform, Gemini. In addition, he has held a series of leadership roles in AI, ML, research, and engineering at Bloomberg LP and J.P. Morgan.

"IAS has stood out to me as a leading pioneer in the rapidly growing ad tech landscape, one that will benefit highly from the continued adoption of AI and ML," said Singh. "I am eager to apply my understanding of these evolving technologies to IAS products and collaborate closely with my team to drive revenue through the application of smart, scalable solutions."

Singh holds a Ph.D in Computer Science with a concentration in Machine Learning and High Performance Computing from Virginia Tech; and Integrated Masters in Mathematics and Computing from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

