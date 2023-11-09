HEXCLAD, THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION® JOIN FORCES TO BOLSTER WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP PROGRAMS

"Official Cookware Brand" Will Provide New Scholarships, Also Sponsor Annual James Beard Awards®

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HexClad , the revolutionary hybrid cookware company and the James Beard Foundation® (JBF), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America's food culture, today announced their official partnership which includes an exclusive two-year alliance to further the efforts of several essential foundation initiatives, including the James Beard Foundation's Women's Leadership Programs and the celebrated James Beard Awards®.

The organizations were originally brought together over an acute awareness that for every 160 head chef positions in the U.S., only 10 are held by women. In an effort to build a more equitable and inclusive industry, HexClad will introduce two new $12,500 JBF scholarships in 2024 for female and BIPOC candidates to pursue continuing culinary education.

HexClad is also honored to provide additional resources for the James Beard Foundation Women's Leadership Programs (WLP) which champions gender and racial equity in the industry by supporting women throughout the lifecycle of their careers—addressing the root causes and challenges women face in professional advancement. As "The Official Cookware Brand" of the esteemed program, HexClad will be involved across the WLP portfolio of initiatives, including the Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) flagship program, where the brand will provide participants with product and support during the 10-week course. HexClad will also fund an additional scholarship program to enable three women or non-binary candidates to attend the James Beard Foundation Financial Literacy Workshop for Women, covering registration fees, accommodations, and travel. Additionally, HexClad will activate at the 2024 WEL Summit and execute a content campaign on its platforms featuring three WEL graduates.

"Spotlighting and supporting women in the culinary industry is a foundational commitment for us at HexClad," said Danny Winer, CEO HexClad. "And we're proud to be able to expand these efforts with a world-class partner like the James Beard Foundation, where we will be able to offer a more amplified platform to the voices and culinary efforts of talented female entrepreneurs."

"We are thrilled to partner with HexClad in support of our Good Food for Good mission and impact work on behalf of the independent restaurant community," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation. "We are especially grateful that HexClad is providing vital funding for our Women's Leadership Programs—ensuring that women business owners and culinary professionals will continue to have the necessary tools, resources, and networks of support to thrive at all stages of their careers".

ABOUT HEXCLAD:

Launched in 2016, HexClad is the only true hybrid cookware available today. Crafted with a complex patented laser-etched hexagon design, combining the best of stainless steel with a nonstick surface, HexClad is designed to last a lifetime. The durable triple layered construction allows for even heating and is compatible with all induction, gas, ceramic and electric cooktops. HexClad is dishwasher and oven safe, scratch-resistant and free from PFOA chemicals. The brainchild of kitchen mavericks Daniel Winer and Cole Mecray, HexClad is designed and distributed in Downtown Los Angeles. In 2023, HexClad was recognized on the Inc. 500, as one of the fastest growing brands in America. The premium cookware is available nationwide at HexClad.com, Costco and Amazon. For more information, visit HexClad.com.

ABOUT JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION:

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports the people behind America's food culture, while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive. Established over 30 years ago, the Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities. By amplifying new voices, celebrating those leading the way, and supporting those on the path to do so, the Foundation is working to create a more equitable and sustainable future—what we call Good Food for Good®. JBF brings its mission to life through the annual Awards, industry and community-focused programs, advocacy, partnerships, and events across the country. For the first time in the Foundation's history, exceptional culinary talent, industry leaders, and visitors from NYC and beyond can experience unforgettable dining and educational programming at Platform by the James Beard Foundation —and be the first to try new food concepts at the Good To Go by JBF kiosk—inspiring food and beverage devotees for decades to come. Learn more at jamesbeard.org , sign up for our newsletter, and follow @beardfoundation on social media.

