ZACAPA RUM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LATIN AMERICAN FASHION SUMMIT, HONORING RAUL LOPEZ AND CELEBRATING LATIN AMERICAN CREATIVES

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Zacapa, the renowned premium aged rum known for its exceptional artisanship and deeply rooted Guatemalan heritage, today announced its partnership with the prestigious Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS). Expanding its continued support for the creatives honored, Zacapa will double the prize value for the three winners of the coveted Designer of the Year award categories. Additionally, at the event's annual Gala on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacapa will announce the first-of-its-kind 'Visionary of the Year' distinction which will be presented to Raul Lopez of Luar.

Each year, the LAFS honors Latin American designers who are changing the face of the industry in three categories: Ready to Wear Designer of the Year, Accessories Designer of the Year, and Social Impact Project of the Year. This year, Zacapa will directly contribute to supporting the growth of Latin American fashion creatives through assistance that will aid them in building engaging platforms and impactful projects for the world to discover.

Supporting communities is a core value for Zacapa, a brand that has been actively dedicated to uplifting Guatemalan communities through Petate1 weaving since 1999, and uniting over 700 women to date through this work. Zacapa's craft stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to empowering a community of women who are not just employees; they are the heartbeat of Zacapa's operation. With their exceptional weaving skills, they craft the exquisite bands that infuse Zacapa bottles with their authentic Guatemalan identity. For these incredible women it is more than just a job; it can be a lifeline and a profound source of empowerment.

It is within these communities that the values of Zacapa and LAFS seamlessly align. Both exemplify a rich heritage, emphasizing the importance of giving back, and elevating craftsmanship to new heights. Zacapa's profound commitment to uplifting these remarkable women is a testament to the power of conscious business practices and the impact that can be made when brands genuinely invest in the communities they support.

"The Zacapa team deeply values supporting diverse communities who have the opportunity for awe-inspiring change in the world," said Sam Salameh, Vice President of Zacapa at Diageo North America. "Organizations like LAFS not only celebrate the Latin American community that touches our roots, but also have the ability to recognize creatives within and do work that drives meaning to their purposeful visions. Through our partnership with LAFS, we're excited to play a part in the discovery and advancement of Latin American creatives who are changing the face of an industry."

Raul Lopez, the creative force behind the inspirational fashion brand Luar, is set to be honored by Zacapa as the very first LAFS 'Visionary of the Year'. Lopez, a Dominican designer who is equally inspired by his family and his roots, with designs drawn from his grandmother's style and community heirlooms. Through his luxury label, Luar, Lopez has created a brand with a mission that transcends the exclusive realm of the 1%, focusing on inclusivity and celebrating culture in every intricate detail. Zacapa's recognition of Lopez extends beyond just celebrating his remarkable achievements in the world of high fashion – it also pays tribute to Lopez's unwavering dedication to empowerment through heritage. As a result of the new 'Visionary of the Year' honor, Lopez and Zacapa will announce an upcoming collaboration in Spring 2024.

Samantha Tams and Estefania Lacayo, co-Founders of LAFS, express their enthusiasm for this multi-faceted partnership, "Our community comes to us because we are the first inclusive platform in the world that provides access to Latin American speakers, mentors, buyers, and investors that can help them thrive in their businesses. As a result of our platform, many of these entrepreneurs have already achieved sustainable business models and fulfilled their dreams with unparalleled international opportunities. We strongly believe that LAFS and Zacapa share the same mission to empower the Latin American community and with our partnership, we will deliver a bigger and more positive impact in the world."

The empowering mission set in motion at LAFS 2023 is just the starting point for the extraordinary partnership between these visionaries. Heritage, community, craftsmanship, excellence, and philanthropy will continue to be the driving forces behind their collaborative endeavors.

About Zacapa Rum

Crafted in Guatemala, Zacapa Rum is a work of art and an expression of patience, richness, quality, and master blending. Zacapa's Master Blender of over 39 years, Lorena Vásquez, is one of the few female leaders in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Zacapa No. 23, Zacapa Edición Negra, and Zacapa XO are available at fine liquor stores, bars, and restaurants around the world. For more information, visit www.zacaparum.com.

About Latin American Fashion Summit

The Latin American Fashion Summit is a multiplatform created by entrepreneurs Estefanía Lacayo and Samantha Tams with the mission of elevating and enriching the Latin American fashion and design industries, aiming to make them more relevant than ever. LAFS is a powerful community, a multifaceted digital platform, and a leading content creator that provides opportunities for emerging designers and fashion entrepreneurs by partnering with important design academies, wholesale platforms, and hosting its own contest. Recently, LAFS created TRIBU, a new networking platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way in which the fashion industry connects.

