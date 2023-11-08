Spark Education Launches Its First In-Person Learning Center in the United States

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Education ("Spark" or "the Company"), one of the world's largest providers of small-group online classes for K-12 education, opened its first in-person learning center in the United States at 200 Broadway, Millbrae, California. The opening ceremony marked an important milestone for Spark Education, bringing its award-winning, innovative learning programs to Millbrae and the surrounding San Francisco Bay Area cities. Millbrae Mayor-elect Anders Fung and Margaret Ng, chairwoman of the Millbrae Economic Vitality Committee, cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony alongside Spark Education's Tom Dai and Kevin Wang in celebration of the new learning center.

"Millbrae is a city of family and of future opportunity for our children. Most in our community place family values as a top priority and we're thankful that Spark Education is here today. The multinational education provider serves more than 650,000 families worldwide, with more than 20,000 students in the United States alone", stated councilmember and mayor-elect Fung.

"So, on behalf of the city of Millbrae, I thank you for being here and investing in not only our future, but our children's future. And I pledge that the city of Millbrae will continue to work with you to offer every child the opportunity to be involved in our community, and to also be a leader someday. Because this is the land of opportunity, the opportunity we need to seize, we need to fight for it, and you provided our children the opportunity to do just that. To that end, thank you so very much today, and we look forward to working with you," added Fung.

Global Impact of Spark Education

The Millbrae Spark Education Learning Center, joins close to 1000 locations featuring Spark Education Group's interactive learning programs around the world including in Canada, Singapore, and China.

Tom Dai, head of Spark Education's U.S. learning centers, said, "Our mission is to spark passion for learning and to ignite lifelong growth. We are deeply committed to providing quality education and fostering meaningful relationships within the community. We see our presence in Millbrae not just as a business endeavor but as a joint effort to further strengthen and develop this wonderful community."

Spark Education's award-winning programs were created by parents looking to help their children develop a true passion for learning. The new Millbrae location will bring the same interactive program filled with fun characters, animated storylines, and gamified lessons, all guided by highly-qualified and experienced teachers. The Spark Math program focuses on developing core critical thinking and problem-solving skills to enhance understanding while building math confidence and proficiency. Spark Chinese is designed to help students systematically improve their Chinese listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills.

Dai, head of Spark Education's U.S. learning centers, invites parents and students to join their community. Spark's award-winning programs aim to encourage a love for learning, with engaging characters and gamified lessons. Its flagship program Spark Math is offered both in-person and online . For more information, please visit www.sparkedu.com/us.

About Spark Education Group

Founded in 2017, Spark Education Group is headquartered in Singapore and has served over 660,000 students worldwide. Its portfolio of education brands combines research-based pedagogy with technology to improve the learning experience and educational outcomes for students around the world. Recently accredited by STEM.org , it was awarded "Best Interactive Learning Experience" at the EdTech Asia Summit and was further recognized as a Parent and Teacher Choice Award Gold Medal Recipient.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sparkedu.com

