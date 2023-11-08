Nordic Capital acquires majority share in IntegriChain, the only fully integrated platform for pharma commercialization and market access

Investment will accelerate IntegriChain's ambitious growth targets and cement its status as a leading platform for pharma manufacturers to bring their science to market



Further strengthens Nordic Capital's record as a leading healthcare and technology investor

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital has signed an agreement to acquire a majority share in IntegriChain, a leading provider of pharmaceutical technology, data, consulting, and outsourcing solutions designed to improve how life sciences products reach customers. IntegriChain delivers pharma's only fully integrated platform for commercialization and market access, helping manufacturers bring their science to market while ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. Nordic Capital is acquiring the majority stake from Accel-KKR, a global software private equity firm, which first invested in IntegriChain in 2016.

IntegriChain's integrated ICyte Platform helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. ICyte enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net.

"IntegriChain has established a significant position over the last 17 years as a leader in access and commercialization for life sciences – helping manufacturers of all size from strategy to operational execution. We are confident that the company will continue its already strong record of growth by helping customers address their most pressing market access challenges as the industry evolves. The fact that IntegriChain supports more than 400 pharmaceutical customers speaks to the quality of the platform, data, and services they provide. We're certain that Nordic Capital's experience supporting companies with similar ambitions, our extensive industry networks, and deep-sector knowledge will take the company to even greater heights," said Daniel Berglund, Co-Head of Healthcare, Nordic Capital Investment Advisors.

Josh Halpern, Co-Founder and CEO of IntegriChain, said: "We're pleased to have Nordic Capital as a new partner to support us on our journey. We are immensely proud of the team at IntegriChain and how we help pharma manufacturers deliver winning commercialization strategies while optimizing their net revenue. With Nordic Capital's invaluable healthcare and technology experience and expertise, I'm confident that this partnership will enable us to extend our position as a leading platform for pharma manufacturers to bring their science to market. We thank Accel-KKR for their many years of sound guidance and support to help us ready IntegriChain for this important next phase of our business development."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the transaction is expected before year end and is subject to customary closing conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Harris Williams LLC are acting as financial advisors to IntegriChain.

Evercore is acting as financial advisor to Nordic Capital.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain helps pharma manufacturers bring their science to market, ensuring patients have affordable, timely, and sustainable access to therapy. IntegriChain delivers Pharma's only data-driven commercialization platform -- from strategy to operational execution. The Company's unique focus on data, technology, consulting, and outsourcing helps connect the commercial, financial, and operational dimensions of drug access and profitability. Through the ICyte Platform, IntegriChain enables pharmaceutical innovators to achieve better commercial outcomes by digitalizing daily and recurring business activities and by integrating data and operations across contracting, pricing, channel and distribution, and gross-to-net. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm, and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 23 billion in 140 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution with EUR 1.2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors"

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $19 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs, and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta, London, and Mexico City. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

