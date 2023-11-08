From Lingang to the World: Lin-gang Exhibition Area debuts at 6th CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is being held in Shanghai from November 5 till 10. For the first time, the Lin-gang area has taken up a new role as the exhibitor recruitment partner of the Intelligent Industry & Information Technology Hall (Hall 3) of CIIE, which is the most technology-intensive area of China's largest annual import trade fair.

The 2,700 square meter Lin-gang Exhibition Area was jointly organized by the administrative committee of Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone ("Lin-gang Special Area") and Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Lingang Group").

Nearly 100 foreign companies, most of whom operate in parks operated by Lingang Group, showcase new technologies, new business formats and new business models that these companies have brought into China and contributed to the high-quality development of both themselves and the country.

Showcasing Latest Achievements in Sino-Foreign Cooperation

With the theme of "Link the world with openness, Shape the future with cooperation", the Lin-gang Exhibition Area is the first comprehensive exhibition area for enterprises to participate in the CIIE through industrial clusters, where nearly 100 foreign-funded companies made a collective appearance.

The area displays remarkable achievements of the administrative committee of Lin-gang Special Area and Lingang Group in recent years, including bringing the spirit of international cooperation to life (companies related to China-Laos Mohan-Boten Economic Cooperation Zone), accelerating sustainable development (such as cross-border remanufacturing (referring to the rebuilding of a product to specifications of the original manufactured product using a combination of reused, repaired and new parts) and hydrogen energy industries), promoting the opening-up of service industries (such as digital trading, technology trading and reinsurance industries) and improving business environment.

Highlights of Lin-gang Exhibition Area

The 2,700 square meter area has been divided into four zones: special exhibition zone for enterprises, semi-open exhibition zone, standard exhibition zone for enterprises and functional zone.

The special exhibition zone for enterprises has grouped 48 companies under nine themes, including the area for German sports brand Isdera, hydrogen energy industry and other industrial clusters. Standard exhibition zone for enterprises mostly displays the development achievements of enterprises in industrial parks in Lingang and industrial chain related cooperative enterprises. More than 30 companies appear in this zone.

The semi-open exhibition zone has seven separate booths, which can also be used for business discussions. The functional zone is open to exhibitors to host various types of events, such as news conferences, launching ceremonies, seminars and live streaming.

During this CIIE, the Lin-gang Exhibition Area will host nearly 100 high-level events, including signing ceremonies, result launches, international exchanges, industry seminars and global roadshows. The most notable ones include the Strategic Cooperation Agreement Signing Ceremony of Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Group, Shanghai North American Clean Technology and Carbon Neutrality Cooperation Summit and Joining Hands Toward the Future -- AXA Sustainable Development Forum. The Lin-gang Special Area will also announce important new strategies and new talent policies during the CIIE.

Leveraging Opening-Up Policy, Unlocking Success in China

Since its foundation, Lingang Group has endeavored to make itself a door of opening-up and growth for foreign companies. At this land by the East China Sea, many multinational companies have found their own "password of development" and "password of success".

Tesla settled in Lingang in 2018. Since then, "Tesla speed" has found synergy with "China speed". In 2019, its Gigafactory achieved three remarkable milestones - breaking ground, starting operation and factory delivery - all within one year. In 2023, Tesla announced that it would open a Megapack battery factory in Lingang, which has further demonstrated its confidence in boosting its growth by developing in Lingang.

German company Lenze is a global leader in automation for mechanical engineering. It settled in Lingang in 2007. Since 2019, thanks to the establishment of Lin-gang Special Area, this base has become the HQ of East Asia. As a new "highland of China's opening-up", Lingang has fueled many foreign companies' growth in China.

"The 2,700 square meter Lin-gang Exhibition Area has become a collective stage to display the high-quality achievements of foreign-invested companies in Shanghai, especially those in Lin-gang Special Area. It is also a bridge of Sino-foreign cooperation, and will enable foreign companies to link up with the world from Lingang," said Yang Jing, CFO of Lingang Group and the leader of Lin-gang Exhibition Area Preparation Office.

