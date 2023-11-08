Invert and The Earth Lab Announce Partnership to Advance Critical Nature-Based Projects in Mexico

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Invert Inc. ("Invert" or "the Company"), a leading carbon reduction and removal company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with The Earth Lab , a Mexican carbon project developer, to invest in and co-develop community-focused, Improved Forest Management (IFM) projects in the Yucatan Peninsula. Representing the protection of over 100,000 hectares of forest, the agreement endeavors to secure a long-term future for the planet through public involvement along with ongoing social and economic benefit to local communities.

The terms of the agreement cover investment and development of five regional projects on Ejido land, traditional land collectively owned and worked on by local communities. The projects will be registered with the Climate Action Reserve (CAR) , a registry program with a successful track record of implementing its Forest Protocol in Mexico along with regional representation and strong community relationships. CAR offers a robust protocol focused on baselines, inventory, permanence, and has key social and environmental safeguards coupled with active measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) requirements. The nature-based projects will issue removal-focused Climate Reserve Tonnes, the unit of offset credits used by CAR.

In addition to the co-development of this initial Portfolio investment, this alliance allows for significant scaling of nature-based solutions in Invert and The Earth Lab's respective Mexican and Latin American carbon project portfolios. In bringing high-quality North American IFM credits to market, the organizations have the opportunity to make a meaningful and permanent impact within their partnering communities, through long-term project sustainability.

"This is an extremely exciting opportunity to make a meaningful environmental and social impact that will benefit generations," said Andre Fernandez, co-CEO at Invert. "In working with The Earth Lab and Ejido communities, we are building regional capabilities in nature-based solutions and opening up new markets for highly-regarded North American IFM removal credits; creating economic opportunities through diversified approaches to land stewardship."

"Our partnership with Invert mirrors the growing industry sentiment and preference for high-quality carbon projects that protect nature while supporting the local community," said Jorge Calderon, CEO at The Earth Lab. "In combining our complementary expertise with that of the local Ejido communities, our partnership is a model for the thoughtful and meaningful advancement of nature-based solutions in Mexico; a region of the world uniquely positioned to help address global climate concerns."

About Invert

A certified B Corp, Invert is a leading carbon-reduction company committed to empowering individuals, communities, and businesses to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet's future. We empower action through carbon project origination and financing, sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses, and providing a software platform for organizations to bring employees along the climate-action journey.

Please visit our website for more information: invert.world.

About The Earth Lab

A UN Global Compact Signatory, The Earth Lab is a leading sustainability and carbon-reduction projects development company committed to improve communities' quality of life, as well as helping them take a deep consciousness of their vital role in climate action. We´re dedicated to creating measurable, high-quality projects with a landscape vision, specializing in rural and indigenous communities, to learn-from and empower their ancestral wisdom to positively impact our common home.

Please visit our website for more information: www.earthlab.mx

