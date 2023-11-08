Infosys Enables Rich Products to Digitally Transform their Core Business Processes Using SAP S/4HANA

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Rich Products Corporation (Rich's), a leading food products company and global supplier to the foodservice, retail in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods industries. As part of this collaboration, Infosys seeks to simplify and harmonize Rich's business processes and customer experience using SAP S/4HANA solutions.

This initiative aims to reduce technical debt, simplify and standardize global technology, processes and data to create distinctive customer value. Infosys brings to the program a successful track record and proven experience of delivering large complex transformation using SAP S/4HANA with multiple Fortune 500 and global brands. Infosys will be responsible for building and deploying Rich's global template for finance, supply chain, manufacturing, and procurement functions across its global markets. This program is structured to drive standardization while adhering to commercial and regulatory requirements. It serves as the foundation for tapping into new opportunities for growth, innovation, and transformation.

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP and Global Head of Consumer, Retail and Logistics, Infosys, commented, "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with one of the largest foodservice suppliers to fulfill Rich's mission to drive streamlined experience, efficiency and innovation in their business. We are committed to bringing our industry-leading tools and accelerators along with our depth of subject matter expertise to this engagement. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to working with industry leaders like Rich's and positioning them for success in a rapidly evolving business environment."

Yexi Liu, Rich's Global CIO, said, "We are looking at this S/4 HANA based transformation to reimagine the way Rich's operates its business and creates distinctive customer value. We are excited about our long-term collaboration with Infosys that will aim to accelerate our business transformation, reduce technical debt and help shape industry standard business processes to drive operational excellence."

About Rich Products Corporation (RPC)

Rich Products Corporation (RPC) is one of the world's largest family-owned food companies ($4.5 billion in revenue in 2022) and a leading global supplier to the foodservice, in-store bakery, retail, and industrial marketplaces. RPC's expansive array of products has been delighting customers and consumers since 1945. RPC manufactures and sells these products in more than 100 countries spanning six continents. RPC is acclaimed for its creative solutions and on-trend innovations that provide unparalleled business-building capabilities for our customers across the globe. RPC, headquartered in the United States, has 12,500 associates, 27 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada and 17 other plants globally.

RPC's key global product categories include Toppings & Icings, Cakes & Desserts, Pizza, Bakery Products, Breads & Rolls, Shrimp & Seafood Appetizers & Snacks, Bar-B-Q, Meatballs & Pasta, Gluten-Free, Syrups & Soaked Cakes and Cooking Creams.

RPC also has non-food entities and sells equipment.

RPC key global channels include Foodservice, Bakery, Retail, Industrial, and E commerce.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information, please contact: PR_Global@infosys.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Infosys