New Sky Zone Park Opens Doors in Rancho Cucamonga

Leading Family Entertainment Company Expands Southern California Presence with New Location in the Foothill Marketplace

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today proudly announces its newest park in Rancho Cucamonga is now open! Located at 12449 Foothill Blvd. in the bustling Foothill Marketplace, this new location further underscores Sky Zone's rapid expansion in California and across the US. Sky Zone Rancho Cucamonga joins 28 existing locations in the state, with upcoming Southern California openings in Temecula, San Bernardino and Alhambra.

nnk (PRNewswire)

"Our commitment to provide families with fun, active and safe indoor entertainment is unwavering, and we're thrilled to be opening another location in this key market," said Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer of Sky Zone. "With unique attractions at every turn, we continue to expand our geographical footprint and are excited to officially open our doors in the great community of Rancho Cucamonga."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone Rancho Cucamonga gives children the freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; exhilarating Scoop Slide that offers a joyful back-and-forth journey; incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park; and more!

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthdays, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone, visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sky Zone