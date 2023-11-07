Herman Miller and Design Within Reach (DWR) Bring 3D Product Visualization to Retail Sites

3D product configurators by 3D Cloud™ by Marxent unlock limitless opportunities for customers

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 3D Cloud by Marxent, the leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture and home improvement, and Herman Miller and Design Within Reach (DWR) announced the launch of 3D product configurators for several products on their North American retail websites.

3D Cloud makes it possible to deliver the right configurations to the right audiences efficiently and at scale

After a successful launch in the contract space, 3D Cloud by Marxent's 3D product configurators have been rolled out on store.hermanmiller.com and DWR.com for top-performance seating products, changing the way that customers interact with the brands. Configurators are available for the following products with more on the way: Aeron Chair, Aeron Gaming Chair, Cosm Chair, Embody Chair, Embody Gaming Chair, Lino Chair, Mirra 2 Chair, Sayl Chair, Sayl Gaming Chair, Setu Chair, and Verus Chair.

"At MillerKnoll, we are constantly enhancing our digitally-enabled customer experiences," said Ben Groom, Chief Technology Officer at MillerKnoll. "With 3D Cloud by Marxent, we leveraged 3D product configurators to build a more immersive and interactive shopping experience for our customers, which has already generated a significant spike in conversion rates."

"The successful integration of 3D Cloud Product Configurators on Herman Miller and DWR retail websites demonstrates the scalability of our 'build 3D content once, use everywhere' approach," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent. "Herman Miller is a global brand and design leader with products that offer extensive customization options. They also have several distribution channels that each offer unique subsets of options. 3D Cloud makes it possible to deliver the right configurations to the right audiences efficiently and at scale. We are thrilled to support Herman Miller and DWR's mission to elevate the online furniture shopping experience."

Customers, designers, and trade professionals can now use the self-service product configuration tool to visualize every possible combination, get accurate pricing as they design, download images at any stage in the process, and easily share everything with friends, family, and clients. Working either at home or in-store with a sales colleague, the configurators empower customers to co-create their ideal pieces, elevating their shopping journey with self-service customization options and interactivity.

"Homeowners and interior designers expect easy-to-use tools that allow them to bring to life the unique spaces they want to create. These 3D product configurators give them creative control without requiring catalog knowledge – and that is invaluable," said Groom.

"Herman Miller and DWR have built efficiency, precision, and elegance into every facet of their operations. The way they approach 3D is no different," said Besecker. "We've worked in close collaboration with their talented team to bring this best-in-class solution to the world. A heartfelt thank you to all of those involved in turning MillerKnoll's vision for 3D product configuration into reality."

In the coming weeks, the companies will introduce augmented reality (AR) capabilities for all live configurators on Herman Miller and DWR sites, across audiences.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. The MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, Knoll Textiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable, and beautiful future for all.

About Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach, Inc., founded in 1998 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is the world leader in authentic modern design. The company sells its furniture and accessories to residential and commercial customers through retail Studios in North America, via the Web at dwr.com, by phone at 1.800.944.2233. Design Within Reach, Inc., is a subsidiary of Herman Miller, Inc.

About Herman Miller, Inc.

Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Since its inception in 1905, the company has relied on innovative design to help people do great things. The global design leader has evolved into Herman Miller Group, a family of brands that collectively offer a variety of products for environments where people live, learn, work, and heal. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, Nemschoff, and Herman Miller. NASDAQ: MLHR. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/.

About 3D Cloud by Marxent

3D Cloud by Marxent is the 3D product experience platform and global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Instant Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud by Marxent has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; London, England; and Auckland, New Zealand. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, PlaceMakers, Mico, Kinsman, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3DCloud.com .

Consumers can now visually configure the Sayl Gaming Chair in 360-degree 3D on DWR.com. 3D product configurators powered by 3D Cloud by Marxent offer shoppers complete creative control without requiring catalog knowledge. (PRNewswire)

