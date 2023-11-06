Morningstar Investment Management & Envestnet Team Up to Deliver Personalized IRAs

New Managed Accounts Offering Will Enable Asset Management Firms to Offset High Cost of Administering IRA

The IRA Accounts and Servicing will be Powered by Leading Fintech Company, IRALOGIX

CHICAGO and BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The retirement groups within Morningstar Investment Management LLC ("Morningstar Retirement"), a subsidiary of investing insights firm Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), and Envestnet, a leading provider of integrated technology, intelligent data and wealth solutions, are planning to launch a managed accounts service for Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA) powered by IRALOGIX. This new offering will be custodied by Matrix, a subsidiary of Broadridge Inc (NYSE: BR) and will make it easy for individuals—regardless of account balance—to receive personalized investment advice on their IRAs. It combines Envestnet's fund selection and model portfolio-building capabilities with Morningstar Retirement's managed accounts methodology, investment engine, and digital delivery platform.

Expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024, the service will be packaged within an IRA serviced by IRALOGIX, which offers low-cost investments by leveraging institutional share classes rather than retail share classes. Morningstar Investment Management's platform blends those portfolios to design unique portfolios that are aligned with an account holder's specific profile and situation. It then manages that portfolio for the account holder, adjusting the investment strategy as the person's situation and investment objectives evolve. The IRA product(s) will also have no minimum account size requirements, making it easier for those with low balances to gain access to personalized advice. IRALOGIX is a leading fintech company in which Morningstar Inc. is an investor.

"We believe the IRA space is ripe for innovation and personalization," said Brock Johnson, president of Morningstar Retirement. "Nearly 40 percent of U.S. households own an IRA, yet the vast majority do not have an advisor and will never be able to retain an advisor because their balances are too small. With the help of Envestnet Workplace Solutions and IRALOGIX, we aim to advance access to personalized investment advice and institutionally priced investment options in the IRA space. Every account holder should have access to not only a professionally built investment portfolio, but also one highly configured to their specific needs and objectives."

This service uses the same platform that powers Morningstar Retirement's traditional managed accounts service, which today brings personalized investment and savings advice to more than 2 million participants in employer-sponsored retirement plans. This latest managed account offering allows for Envestnet to develop the fund-level models that serve as the bedrock for the portfolio-building process within the IRA service.

"This service is a very powerful collaboration that we believe will give asset managers, broker-dealers, recordkeepers, and advisors options to shift the growing cost of administering their IRA programs to a private-labeled offering, while still retaining their existing revenue streams," said Sean Murray, Head of Envestnet Workplace Solutions. "It is a win for investors. It is a win for asset managers. And it is a win for the wealth and retirement industry."

The managed IRA solution enables Envestnet to develop model portfolios based on an asset manager's underlying proprietary funds and delivered through Morningstar Retirement's managed accounts service.

About Morningstar Retirement

The Morningstar Retirement group within Morningstar Investment Management LLC, a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc., and a registered investment adviser, offers products designed to help individuals reach their retirement goals. Our products and services also enable industry players to differentiate their services, stay competitive, and reach new markets. We provide some of the industry's leading off-the-shelf offerings and can collaborate with our clients to design new products from the ground up using our unique data integrations, distribution networks, investment expertise, and methodologies.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice is delivered through an ecosystem of technology, solutions, and intelligence. By establishing the connections between people's daily financial decisions and long-term financial goals, Envestnet empowers them to make better sense of their finances and live an Intelligent Financial Life™. With more than $5.4 trillion in platform assets—more than 107,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients.

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@ENVintel).

About IRALOGIX

IRALOGIX™ is reshaping the landscape of the $13 trillion IRA marketplace through its state-of-the-art wealth management technology. This innovative platform offers fully paperless, white-label IRA record-keeping solutions, allowing financial institutions to customize their IRA offerings seamlessly. With the flexibility to compete effectively across all segments of the IRA market, regardless of account size. Institutional clients have the freedom to utilize their internal investments and advisory capabilities or opt for top-tier industry providers. By integrating with your market strategy, IRALOGIX streamlines IRA services, empowering business expansion profitably. Explore more about their offerings at www.iralogix.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Envestnet is separate from and not affiliated with either Morningstar, Broadridge, or IRALOGIX. This material should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm.

This release refers to products or services that may be in development and not yet available. Accordingly, nothing herein should be construed as a representation or legal agreement by Envestnet to make available specific products or services (including, without limitation, concepts, systems or techniques.)

