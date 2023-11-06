EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerrygold, an international brand of Ornua, has unveiled a new global multi-channel advertising campaign that is set to reach over 150 million consumers globally in the coming 12 months.

Kerrygold explores the power of mealtime reconnection in new global advertising campaign (PRNewswire)

The campaign – 'May your table always be full' – aims to illustrate the power of reconnecting with friends and family at mealtimes amid the fast-paced pressures of everyday modern life.

Kerrygold's campaign focuses on the role of the dinner table at a time when families are increasingly challenged for quality time spent together due to the demands of being constantly 'plugged in' or on the go. Studies show the more we engage in eating together (or eating with others), the more our overall happiness and satisfaction with life increases1. In fact, 9 in 10 adults say their family is less stressed when they share meals together, according to a recent American Heart Association survey2. 'May your table always be full' serves as a reminder of what the dinner table is truly meant for – connecting and reconnecting with one another.

The :80 second hero spot 'The Runaway' follows the poignant journey from the city to the country of the beloved family dinner table, as it searches for a new sense of place. For a brief moment, life slows down, and we see how much valuable time spent together means to families, once the table finally returns home.

"Let's face it, our tables have been hosting way too many Zoom calls over the past few years, and not enough family or friends. It's time we get back around the table, sharing more meals with the people we care about," says Josh Gross, Chief Creative Officer at Energy BBDO.

"'May your table always be full' is a timeless, powerful brand adage that we believe everyone can relate to," said Brian Cleere, Kerrygold Global Marketing Director. "Kerrygold's rich tasting butter and cheese are meant to be savored and shared. This platform connects with people by reminding them of how good the little moments in life can be when you take the time to be present, cook meals with one another, and even just sit down at a table enjoying a meal, connecting with friends and family."

The Kerrygold brand has always been synonymous with bringing people together over food. Since launching over sixty years ago, Kerrygold has travelled the world, finding its place in the hearts and homes of consumers all across the globe.

"We are thrilled to be a lead market in the launch of the new global campaign and propel the success and growth of Ireland's most beloved and iconic food brand in the United States," says Kate Saul, Vice President of Marketing, Kerrygold North America.

The new global campaign in partnership with Energy BBDO launches in the United States November 6 and comes to life in broadcast TV on networks including HGTV, TBS, Lifetime, Food Network and more, as well as online video and social and digital across Meta, Pinterest and TikTok.

View the full 80 second spot here: The Runaway | Kerrygold USA | 80" TV

For more information on the campaign, see: https://www.kerrygoldusa.com/the-runaway/

About Kerrygold USA

Kerrygold was established in 1962 as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of grass-fed Irish milk. Kerrygold initially launched as a single product brand and is now regarded as Ireland's most successful food brand, reaching 1 billion in annual sales in 2019. Since its creation, Kerrygold has been synonymous with quality, and today, occupies a special place in the hearts of consumers all over the world.

Kerrygold dairy farmers are committed to the co-operative ideal; working together to produce only the very best grass-fed dairy products. Kerrygold cows graze freely on the fields of 14,000 small family farms; each one using unique dairy farming traditions passed down through generations of family. It is this grass-fed milk that delivers the rich tasting, higher quality dairy products that Kerrygold is famous for.

Today, consumers all over the world enjoy the unique taste of Irish grass-fed dairy. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter is the number two butter brand in the USA and Kerrygold Dubliner Irish Cheese is the number one specialty cheese.

1 University of Oxford Study, American Heart Association 2022.

2 American Heart Association, survey of 1000 U.S. adults, September 2022

