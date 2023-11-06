FAZE CLAN AND STEELSERIES LAUNCH CO-BRANDED GAMING GEAR AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION FEATURES CUSTOM HEADSET, KEYBOARD,

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FaZe Holdings, Inc. (FaZe Clan), one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, and SteelSeries , the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, announced they will be launching a new line of FaZe Clan x SteelSeries co-branded gaming products, now available exclusively at Best Buy retail locations across North America and BestBuy.com .

With inspiration drawn from the FaZe Clan multiverse, the limited-edition collection features the classic FaZe black and red colorways and brings the iconic FaZe logo and FaZe camouflage to life through SteelSeries' award-winning Arctis Nova 7 headset, Apex 9 Mini keyboard, Aerox 3 Wireless mouse, and QcK XXL mouse pad.

Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset | FaZe Clan Edition – Featuring the FaZe moniker on the speaker plates and accented with FaZe camouflage on the ComfortMAX ski band, the Arctis Nova 7 is engineered with the Nova Acoustic System, featuring HiFi audio, supercharged by the Sonar Audio Software Suite . Delivering 360° Spatial Audio, the Nova 7 lets gamers hear the finite details that others don't. Gamers can amplify the sounds of the expansive overworld and listen to two audio streams at once with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, easily swapping between PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Switch with USB-C. Stay in the action with a 38-hour battery and a fast charge function for six hours of use after just a 15-minute charge. Players will experience noise-free communications as AI algorithms guide the ClearCast Gen 2 mic to clean up both incoming and outgoing audio in team chat. The ComfortMax System delivers 4 points of adjustability and breathable AirWeave Memory Foam cushions for marathon sessions on any platform.



Apex 9 Mini Keyboard | FaZe Clan Edition – The mini is mighty, providing everything gamers need in a small package. Highlighted with FaZe camouflage and designed for those who want to completely maximize their gaming space, the Apex 9 Mini's 60% form factor gives users more desk space for big deliberate mouse sweeps and movements while offering all the capabilities of a full-size keyboard through printed secondary functions. Custom-built OptiPoint switches harness the power and speed of light for a 0.2ms response time and keystrokes with zero debounce. Double Shot PBT Keycaps are renowned for their durability, quality, and sound, so when gamers have key switches that last 100M presses, they have elite keycaps to match.





Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse | FaZe Clan Edition – Lightning fast and adorned with FaZe camouflage, the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless mouse is engineered for the fastest swipes, so gamers beat the competition to the trigger. When milliseconds count, speed matters. The Aerox 3 Wireless has an ultra-lightweight 68g design perfectly optimized for super light mouse swipes. A 200-hour battery life with fast charging ensures stress-free dual wireless. The TrueMove Air sensor, silky smooth 100% Virgin Grade PTFE glide skates for enhanced control and speed, while the water-resistant AquaBarrier™ provides safety. A USB-C cable makes for easy connectivity and aftermarket customization.





QcK Heavy XXL | FaZe Clan Edition – Featuring the iconic FaZe camouflage in a black and grey motif, the QcK XXL Heavy Mousepad serves as a gateway to both the esports and FaZe Clan worlds. The pinnacle of surface performance, innovation, and style, the QcK heavy mousepad has been engineered with exclusive micro-woven cloth for maximum control and optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements. and a 900 mm x 400 mm x 4 mm playing surface provides players with maximum control. An extra thick, non-slip rubber base eliminates unwanted movement. SteelSeries gaming mousepads are engineered for all levels of play and are highly recommended by esports pros.

"We absolutely love working with SteelSeries and after years of our partnership together, we know from experience these products are the best on the market for our respective communities," said FaZe Clan President, Erik Anderson. "Since our last collaboration, we're proud to have expanded this collection into additional gaming gear and we're thrilled to be featured in Best Buy for FaZe's debut flagship peripherals with our SteelSeries family."

The latest collaboration is a progression of the FaZe Clan x SteelSeries' partnership first announced in 2018, followed by the debut of the co-branded QcK mousepad. As a sponsor, SteelSeries is featured on the official FaZe esports jersey currently donned by all of FaZe Clan professional teams including Halo Infinite who recently won the Halo Championship 2023 and Counter-Strike 2 who recently won IEM Sydney , CS2's inaugural event in the new title.

"As the original esports brand that fuses gaming & culture, and the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, we seek to empower and inspire through our products, our style, and with our partners," said Tony Trubridge, Global Esports Director at SteelSeries. "Our partnership with FaZe and this limited-edition collection truly embodies and showcases the fusion of gaming and culture at the highest level."

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan") is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe Clan operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST®, DraftKings and McDonald's, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade, NFL, Champion and more – all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content. Its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams with titles including Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Halo, FIFA and more. With a combined total of over 40 world championships to date, FaZe has brought home dozens of trophies with historic wins like the 2022 CS:GO PGL Antwerp Major, 2021 Call of Duty League Championship and 2023 CS:GO Intel Grand Slam.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT STEELSERIES

SteelSeries is the original esports brand that fuses gaming & culture, leading the way in defining a "gaming lifestyle." The worldwide brand creates industry-defining esports and gaming peripherals with a focus on premium quality, innovation, and functionality. Founded in 2001, SteelSeries improves performance through first-to-market innovations and technologies that enable gamers to play harder, train longer, and rise to the challenge. SteelSeries is the pioneering supporter of esports and competitive gaming tournaments, connecting gamers and fostering a sense of community and purpose. SteelSeries' family of professional and gaming enthusiasts are the driving force behind the company and help influence, design, and craft every single accessory and the brand's software ecosystem ( SteelSeries GG , Moments video clip service, and the Sonar Audio Software Suite) . The SteelSeries family of brands includes KontrolFreek , the industry leader in high-performance controller accessories, and Nahimic , the leader in 3D sound solutions for gaming. In 2022 SteelSeries joined the GN family, a global leader in innovative and intelligent audio and video communications solutions sold in approximately 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit steelseries.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @SteelSeries and Instagram at @SteelSeries .

ABOUT BEST BUY

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the world's largest specialty consumer electronics retailer. Our purpose is to enrich lives through technology, which we do by providing our customers a unique mix of advice, products, and services in our stores, online, and in homes. Our expert associates advise customers on our curated assortment of the latest, name-brand technology, while our highly trained services teams help with designs, consultations, delivery, installation, tech support and repair. Best Buy operates nearly 1,000 retail stores in North America and has more than 90,000 employees. We are a leader in environmental, social and governance issues, including through the Best Buy Foundation's nationwide Best Buy Teen Tech Center® network and the significant role we play in the circular economy through repair, trade-in and recycling programs. Our Best Buy Health business enables care at home for everyone by focusing on three key areas: wellness at home, aging at home and care at home. Building its strategy on the strengths of Best Buy, Best Buy Health utilizes its Lively® brand to offer a suite of devices, health and safety services and Caring Centers to help adults age independently. Best Buy Health also connects patients and providers through its Current Health platform to improve the care at home experience and ensure better outcomes. For more information on Best Buy Health, visit BestBuy.com.

Press Contacts:

FaZe Clan: alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

SteelSeries: paul.murphy@steelseries.com

