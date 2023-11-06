Betterware de Mexico Announces Leadership Changes to Support Growth in Jafra

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX), ("Betterware" or the 'Company"), announced today organization changes in support of Jafra's future growth and upcoming expansion into new markets.

Betterware de Mexico is pleased to announce the following appointments effective January 1, 2024:

Mari Loli Sánchez-Cano, who has served as Jafra Mexico's Managing Director for the past 18 years and as a member of the Betterware Board since June 6th, 2023, will be taking on new responsibilities within the organization as the South America Expansion Director. She will oversee the expansion into the South American markets where the company will initially enter Peru and Colombia. Ms. Sánchez-Cano possesses over 30-years' experience with the company and her business acumen, proven track record, and leadership skills will be highly valuable as we accelerate our international expansion. She will report directly to Mr. Luis Campos, Executive Chairman of the Board.

Virginia Cervantes, Director of Commercial Planning for Mexico and the United States will become the new North America Region Director, leading the markets of Mexico, the United States and, eventually Canada. Ms., Cervantes will report to Mr. Luis Campos, Executive Chairman of the Board. Virginia has made significant contributions since joining Jafra in July 2023 and has extensive experience in Marketing and Innovation in Mexico, Latin America, United States and Europe, having worked with global consumer companies such as Kraft Foods, Avon Cosmetics, The Kellogg Company and PepsiCo.

Pilar Sanchez, Commercial Director of Jafra Mexico since July 2023, will be promoted to Managing Director of Jafra Mexico, filling this role previously held by Mari Loli Sanchez-Cano who is being promoted to South America Expansion Director as previously mentioned. As part of the North America Region, Ms. Sanchez will report directly to Virginia Cervantes. Pilar has immersed herself into the business since joining the company in July 2023 and comes to the Company with significant experience in Commercial areas having held leadership positions in Sales, Marketing and Innovation for multinational companies such as Cargill, PepsiCo and Mondelez International, and overseeing countries like Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Central America.

Karalee Mora, who served as Jafra US Managing Director, has left the company and her replacement will be announced shortly.

