Maiello Brungo & Maiello, LLP Ranked by Best Law Firms® in 2024

MBM RANKED TOP TIER IN PITTSBURGH FOR REAL ESTATE LAW

TIER 2: CONSTRUCTION LAW, EMPLOYMENT LAW – MANAGEMENT, LITIGATION -CONSTRUCTION

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maiello Brungo & Maiello, LLP (MBM), has been recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms®, ranked by Best Lawyers®, regionally in four practice areas.

The 2024 Best Law Firms® are selected for professional excellence with continually impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this achievement, MBM was required to have at least one lawyer recognized as a Best Lawyer in America®, and MBM has seven lawyers listed in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms® signals a unique credibility within the industry. The research process uses qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews that is supported by proprietary technology to produce a tiered system of rankings of the top 4% of the industry.

MBM received a metropolitan top tier ranking for Real Estate Law, as well as a tiered Pittsburgh status (Metropolitan Tier 2) in Construction Law, Employment Law–Management, Litigation–Construction. This achievement of a tiered ranking exemplifies a unique combination of quality law practice and expansive legal proficiency.

MBM's 2024 Best Lawyers® were announced in August 2023:

ABOUT BEST LAW FIRMS®

Best Law Firms® is the most credible ranking of exceptional law firms, rooted in a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation.

ABOUT BEST LAWYERS®

Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and accolades company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions from exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

ABOUT MAIELLO BRUNGO & MAIELLO, LLP

Maiello, Brungo & Maiello is a full-service law firm comprised of a team of diverse and experienced lawyers specializing in:

Business Law Construction Law

Education Law Employment Law Estate Planning

Human Resources Law Litigation Municipal Law

Real Estate Law Tax Assessment







