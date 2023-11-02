SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR TO OFFICIALLY WELCOME ITS FIRST GUESTS DECEMBER 15, 2023

Florida's Newest Premier Gulf Coast Oasis Is Set To Open Its Doors To Its First Guests on December 15, 2023 Featuring 785 Guest Rooms and Luxury Suites

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor announces an official opening date of December 15, 2023. The independently flagged property features 785 well-appointed guest rooms including 189 top-tier luxury Sunsuites™, and will be the first completely new-build resort with more than 750 rooms to open in Southwest Florida in over thirteen years.

Sunseeker Resort to welcome its first guests December 15th (PRNewswire)

The highly anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor announces an official opening date of December 15, 2023 .

The resort will feature 60,000-square-feet of meeting and conference space, 20 dining options and bars, two expansive pools, and retail outlets situated along a scenic harborside promenade. A state-of-the-art fitness center and spa will be located on the third floor of the resort's main tower. In addition to its prime waterfront location, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will feature a world class 18-hole golf course, Aileron Golf Club, exclusive to hotel guests.

"This level of private investment into a single hotel along the Southwest coast of Florida is unprecedented to the area and so is the experience we've built here," said Micah Richins, President & COO of Sunseeker Resorts. "Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will provide the region with a stellar array of hospitality and culinary experiences that will attract guests from around the world. We are incredibly proud to debut what we believe will become the Gulf Coast's premier destination along with the incredible amenities and unbelievable talent at the resort."

Guests staying at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will be able to pick from a signature list of guestrooms and suites. The resort's accommodations range from coastal-inspired premium rooms to the luxurious Sunsuites™, which include lavish one-to-three bedroom layouts ranging from 875 to 1,700-square-feet. Each will include a chef-level kitchen with Sub-Zero/Wolf stainless steel appliances, an entertaining area and private spacious outdoor balcony. Guests will also have access to special services including a separate check-in experience and private lounge access that offers amenities such as complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, small bites throughout the day and a pre-arrival concierge.

This new resort will become a center of activity in Charlotte Harbor, offering visitors a portal to some of the finest amenities on the gulf coast. These include: A state-of-the-art 7,100-square-foot fitness center and a full-service spa and salon as well as two pools including a 21,000-square-foot adults-only rooftop retreat and 117,000-square-foot ground-level experience (set to become the largest pool in Southwest Florida).The convention area will include innovative technology and feature two waterfront ballrooms fully equipped with best-in-class A/V systems. Accompanying the two clear-span ballrooms will be two executive boardrooms, 12 meeting rooms, and an ideation suite with three separate breakout rooms.

Guests will also have access to an exclusive (and resort guest only) 18-hole golf experience, Aileron. The golf course will be home to high-end practice facilities with Totracer Range technology and additional culinary offerings.The course recently rated highly by the FSGA (course 74.1 | slope 134) will compete with some of the best courses in the state. In addition to event spaces, fitness areas and lifestyle offerings, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is set to introduce an unforgettable dining collection and innovative beverage program to Southwest Florida's Gulf Coast. Guests will be able to experience a first-of-its-kind lineup of seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot food hall experience. The eleven bar and lounge areas on the property feature a robust wine program with a selection of internationally acclaimed fine wines, modern cocktails, local beer and tropical libations.

The resort is located just ten minutes from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), where guests will enjoy convenient access to and from their flights. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is located at 5500 Sunseeker Way, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more information or to make reservations at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @sunseekerresorts .

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR

Opening December 2023, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original dining and bar concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants and a multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront boardwalk, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Sarasota airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @Sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @Sunseekerresorts .

Media Contact: Carma Connected/ sunseeker@carmaconnected.com/ (305) 438-9200

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sunseeker Resort