MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

- Third quarter 2023 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 8.8 percent worldwide, 4.3 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 21.8 percent in international markets, compared to the 2022 third quarter;
- Third quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.51, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.94 in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.11, compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.69;
- Third quarter reported net income totaled $752 million, compared to reported net income of $630 million in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted net income totaled $634 million, compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $551 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,142 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $985 million;
- The company added approximately 17,200 rooms globally during the third quarter, including roughly 13,000 rooms in international markets and more than 4,900 conversion rooms;
- At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled more than 3,200 properties and nearly 557,000 rooms, including roughly 40,300 of pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Approximately 238,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the third quarter;
- Marriott repurchased 4.8 million shares of common stock for $950 million during the third quarter. Year to date through October 31, the company has returned $3.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported third quarter 2023 results.
Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are extremely pleased with our results in the quarter. Worldwide RevPAR[1] grew 9 percent year over year, reflecting robust demand around the world. International RevPAR increased 22 percent, with particular strength in Asia Pacific. Both occupancy and rate contributed to global RevPAR gains in the third quarter, and cross-border travel continued to rise.
"In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR rose more than 4 percent, with many urban markets showing outsized growth. Group and business transient saw mid-single digit hotel revenue gains in the quarter, largely driven by rate increases. Leisure transient demand in the region has also remained solid, leading to 4 percent hotel revenue growth for the segment compared to the year-ago quarter.
"Given the meaningful benefits we deliver to owners, demand for our brands remains strong. Through the first three quarters of 2023, we've signed more than 100,000 organic rooms, including the MGM Resorts International deal, an impressive 60 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Even with 5 percent net rooms growth in the last four quarters, our development pipeline continues to grow. Of our record 557,000-room pipeline, 43 percent is under construction.
"With continued momentum in our business around the world, we are raising our full year 2023 worldwide RevPAR growth guidance to 14 to 15 percent year over year and expect to return $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends."
Third Quarter 2023 Results
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $1,099 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to 2022 third quarter reported operating income of $958 million. Reported net income totaled $752 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to 2022 third quarter reported net income of $630 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.51 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.94 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2023 third quarter totaled $959 million, compared to 2022 third quarter adjusted operating income of $815 million. Third quarter 2023 adjusted net income totaled $634 million, compared to 2022 third quarter adjusted net income of $551 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2023 third quarter totaled $2.11, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The 2023 third quarter adjusted results excluded a $24 million ($16 million after-tax and $0.05 per share) gain on the sale of a hotel in the Caribbean & Latin America (CALA) region. The 2022 third quarter adjusted results excluded special tax items of $30 million ($0.09 per share) and a $2 million ($2 million after-tax and $0.01 per share) gain on an investee's property sale.
Adjusted results also excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and merger-related charges and other expenses. See pages A-3 and A-11 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,054 million in the 2023 third quarter, an 11 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $953 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth. Non-RevPAR-related franchise fees in the 2023 third quarter totaled $208 million, an 8 percent increase compared to $192 million in the year-ago quarter, largely driven by higher co-brand credit card fees.
Incentive management fees totaled $143 million in the 2023 third quarter, a 35 percent increase compared to $106 million in the 2022 third quarter. Managed hotels in international markets contributed 77 percent of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $70 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to $44 million in the year-ago quarter. Results in the 2022 quarter included a $19 million expense accrual related to a portfolio of 12 leased hotels in the U.S. & Canada.
General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2023 third quarter totaled $239 million, compared to $216 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects higher staffing levels.
Gains and other income, net, totaled $28 million, compared to $3 million in the 2022 third quarter. Gains and other income, net, in the 2023 third quarter primarily reflected a $24 million gain associated with the sale of a hotel in the CALA region.
Interest expense, net, totaled $139 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to $93 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,142 million in the 2023 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $985 million. See page A-11 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Selected Performance Information
Marriott added 97 properties (17,192 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2023 third quarter, including roughly 13,000 rooms in international markets and more than 4,900 conversion rooms. Eleven properties (1,494 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global lodging system totaled nearly 8,700 properties, with approximately 1,581,000 rooms.
At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,239 properties with nearly 557,000 rooms, including 242 properties with roughly 40,300 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The pipeline includes 1,081 properties with approximately 238,000 rooms under construction, or 43 percent, including approximately 37,000 rooms from the MGM deal.
In the 2023 third quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 8.8 percent (an 8.7 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2022 third quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 4.3 percent (a 4.2 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 21.8 percent (a 22.0 percent increase using actual dollars).
Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $11.8 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.7 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in debt and $0.5 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2022.
Year to date through October 31, the company has repurchased 18.3 million shares for $3.3 billion.
In the third quarter, the company issued $450 million of Series LL Senior Notes due in 2026 with a 5.45 percent interest rate coupon and $700 million of Series MM Senior Notes due in 2028 with a 5.55 percent interest rate coupon.
Company Outlook
Marriott anticipates that the 37,000 rooms related to its deal with MGM will now be added to its distribution in early 2024. As such, the company now expects full year 2023 net rooms growth of 4.2 to 4.5 percent, higher than its August 2, 2023 guidance when excluding the MGM rooms.
Fourth Quarter 2023
vs Fourth Quarter 2022
Full Year 2023
vs Full Year 2022
Comparable systemwide constant $
RevPAR growth
Worldwide
6% to 7.5%
14% to 15%
U.S. & Canada
3% to 4%
8% to 9%
International
14% to 16%
31% to 32%
Year-End 2023
vs Year-End 2022
Net Rooms Growth
4.2% to 4.5%
($ in millions, except EPS)
Fourth Quarter 2023
Full Year 2023
Gross fee revenues
$1,185 to $1,215
$4,765 to $4,795
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses
$80 to $85
$328 to $333
General, administrative, and other expenses
Approx. $255
Approx. $935
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$1,115 to $1,150
$4,574 to $4,609
Adjusted EPS – diluted2,3
$2.04 to $2.13
$8.50 to $8.59
Investment Spending4
$900 to $950
Capital Return to Shareholders5
$4,300 to $4,500
1See pages A-12 and A-13 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.
2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted for fourth quarter and full year 2023 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, special tax items, or any additional asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. Adjusted EPS – diluted for full year 2023 excludes a special tax item of $100 million and an asset sale gain of $24 million reported in the first three quarters of 2023. See page A-3 for the Adjusted EPS – diluted calculation for the first three quarters of 2023.
3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.
4Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.
5 Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the remainder of the year.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link. A replay will be available at that same website until November 2, 2024.
The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-579-2543, or Global: +1 785-424-1789. The conference ID is MAR3Q23. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023, until 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 9, 2023. To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-839-1246 or Global: +1 402-220-0464.
Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of November 2, 2023. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; travel and lodging demand trends and expectations; our development pipeline and growth expectations; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.
Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.
IRPR#1
Tables follow
1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and RevPAR statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2023 and 2022 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUARTER 3, 2023
Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported
A-1
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-3
Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type
A-4
Total Lodging Products by Tier
A-6
Key Lodging Statistics
A-7
Adjusted EBITDA
A-11
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Fourth Quarter 2023
A-12
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2023
A-13
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
A-14
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
THIRD QUARTER 2023 AND 2022
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Reported 2023 vs. 2022
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 306
$ 275
11
Franchise fees 1
748
678
10
Incentive management fees
143
106
35
Gross Fee Revenues
1,197
1,059
13
Contract investment amortization 2
(23)
(22)
(5)
Net Fee Revenues
1,174
1,037
13
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
363
345
5
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
4,391
3,931
12
Total Revenues
5,928
5,313
12
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
293
301
3
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
46
50
8
General, administrative, and other 7
239
216
(11)
Merger-related charges and other
13
2
(550)
Reimbursed expenses 4
4,238
3,786
(12)
Total Expenses
4,829
4,355
(11)
OPERATING INCOME
1,099
958
15
Gains and other income, net 8
28
3
833
Interest expense
(146)
(100)
(46)
Interest income
7
7
-
Equity in earnings 9
1
1
-
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
989
869
14
Provision for income taxes
(237)
(239)
1
NET INCOME
$ 752
$ 630
19
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 2.52
$ 1.94
30
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 2.51
$ 1.94
29
Basic Shares
298.6
324.5
Diluted Shares
300.1
325.7
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and
residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,
and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from
other equity investments.
9
Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Reported 2023 vs. 2022
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 917
$ 757
21
Franchise fees 1
2,126
1,847
15
Incentive management fees
537
343
57
Gross Fee Revenues
3,580
2,947
21
Contract investment amortization 2
(66)
(65)
(2)
Net Fee Revenues
3,514
2,882
22
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
1,109
971
14
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
12,995
10,997
18
Total Revenues
17,618
14,850
19
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
861
779
(11)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
138
147
6
General, administrative, and other 7
681
655
(4)
Merger-related charges and other
52
11
(373)
Reimbursed expenses 4
12,740
10,792
(18)
Total Expenses
14,472
12,384
(17)
OPERATING INCOME
3,146
2,466
28
Gains and other income, net 8
33
9
267
Interest expense
(412)
(288)
(43)
Interest income
21
18
17
Equity in earnings 9
9
18
(50)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,797
2,223
26
Provision for income taxes
(562)
(538)
(4)
NET INCOME
$ 2,235
$ 1,685
33
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 7.36
$ 5.15
43
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 7.32
$ 5.13
43
Basic Shares
303.9
327.0
Diluted Shares
305.3
328.4
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and
residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,
and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from
other equity investments.
9
Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Percent
Percent
September 30,
September 30,
Better/
September 30,
September 30,
Better/
2023
2022
(Worse)
2023
2022
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 5,928
$ 5,313
$ 17,618
$ 14,850
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,391)
(3,931)
(12,995)
(10,997)
Add: Impairments 1
-
-
-
5
Adjusted total revenues **
1,537
1,382
4,623
3,858
Operating income, as reported
1,099
958
3,146
2,466
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,391)
(3,931)
(12,995)
(10,997)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,238
3,786
12,740
10,792
Add: Merger-related charges and other
13
2
52
11
Add: Impairments 1
-
-
-
5
Adjusted operating income **
959
815
18 %
2,943
2,277
29 %
Operating income margin
19 %
18 %
18 %
17 %
Adjusted operating income margin **
62 %
59 %
64 %
59 %
Net income, as reported
752
630
2,235
1,685
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,391)
(3,931)
(12,995)
(10,997)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,238
3,786
12,740
10,792
Add: Merger-related charges and other
13
2
52
11
Add: Impairments 2
-
-
-
11
Less: Gains on investees' property sales 3
-
(2)
-
(23)
Less: Gain on asset dispositions 4
(24)
-
(24)
(2)
Income tax effect of above adjustments
46
36
64
50
Less: Income tax special items
-
30
(100)
30
Adjusted net income **
$ 634
$ 551
15 %
$ 1,972
$ 1,557
27 %
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$ 2.51
$ 1.94
$ 7.32
$ 5.13
Adjusted diluted earnings per share**
$ 2.11
$ 1.69
25 %
$ 6.46
$ 4.74
36 %
**
Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million.
2
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings of $6 million.
3
Gains on investees' property sales reported in Equity in earnings.
4
Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
As of September 30, 2023
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Managed
629
215,952
1,410
358,039
2,039
573,991
Marriott Hotels
102
56,990
179
56,334
281
113,324
Sheraton
26
20,869
185
62,318
211
83,187
Courtyard
164
26,628
120
25,552
284
52,180
Westin
40
21,862
82
25,271
122
47,133
JW Marriott
23
13,189
73
25,893
96
39,082
The Ritz-Carlton
40
12,154
75
17,832
115
29,986
Renaissance
23
10,245
55
17,545
78
27,790
Four Points
1
134
85
23,839
86
23,973
Le Méridien
1
100
73
20,180
74
20,280
W Hotels
23
6,516
41
11,107
64
17,623
Residence Inn
73
11,857
9
1,116
82
12,973
St. Regis
11
2,169
44
9,880
55
12,049
Delta Hotels by Marriott
25
6,770
27
5,052
52
11,822
Fairfield by Marriott
6
1,431
74
9,207
80
10,638
Aloft
2
505
46
10,096
48
10,601
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
41
7,983
47
10,279
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
—
—
6
10,220
AC Hotels by Marriott
8
1,512
68
8,466
76
9,978
Autograph Collection
9
2,870
24
3,569
33
6,439
Marriott Executive Apartments
—
—
36
5,159
36
5,159
SpringHill Suites
25
4,241
—
—
25
4,241
Element
3
810
15
3,132
18
3,942
EDITION
5
1,379
11
2,309
16
3,688
Protea Hotels
—
—
24
2,901
24
2,901
Moxy
1
380
7
1,393
8
1,773
Tribute Portfolio
—
—
9
1,251
9
1,251
TownePlace Suites
6
825
—
—
6
825
Bulgari
—
—
7
654
7
654
Franchised
5,217
747,617
1,155
210,458
6,372
958,075
Courtyard
891
119,004
117
21,823
1,008
140,827
Fairfield by Marriott
1,142
107,585
56
9,760
1,198
117,345
Residence Inn
785
93,648
30
3,857
815
97,505
Marriott Hotels
232
74,195
64
18,378
296
92,573
Sheraton
143
44,473
75
22,011
218
66,484
SpringHill Suites
518
60,135
—
—
518
60,135
Autograph Collection
143
28,022
117
24,778
260
52,800
TownePlace Suites
491
49,725
—
—
491
49,725
Westin
92
31,078
28
8,253
120
39,331
Four Points
154
23,323
66
10,995
220
34,318
Aloft
158
22,580
22
4,283
180
26,863
AC Hotels by Marriott
107
17,616
50
8,882
157
26,498
Renaissance
65
18,286
30
7,671
95
25,957
Moxy
31
5,797
94
17,676
125
23,473
Delta Hotels by Marriott
66
14,929
14
3,266
80
18,195
City Express by Marriott
—
—
149
17,300
149
17,300
Tribute Portfolio
60
9,762
35
4,140
95
13,902
The Luxury Collection
11
3,112
52
9,588
63
12,700
Le Méridien
25
5,749
21
5,488
46
11,237
Element
80
10,712
2
269
82
10,981
JW Marriott
12
6,072
12
2,733
24
8,805
Design Hotels
10
1,385
82
5,956
92
7,341
Protea Hotels
—
—
34
2,802
34
2,802
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
—
—
1
429
W Hotels
—
—
1
246
1
246
Bulgari
—
—
2
161
2
161
Marriott Executive Apartments
—
—
2
142
2
142
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
As of September 30, 2023
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Owned/Leased
14
4,656
37
8,776
51
13,432
Marriott Hotels
2
1,308
5
1,631
7
2,939
Courtyard
7
987
4
894
11
1,881
Sheraton
—
—
4
1,830
4
1,830
W Hotels
2
779
2
665
4
1,444
Westin
1
1,073
—
—
1
1,073
Protea Hotels
—
—
5
912
5
912
Renaissance
1
317
2
505
3
822
The Ritz-Carlton
—
—
2
550
2
550
JW Marriott
—
—
1
496
1
496
The Luxury Collection
—
—
3
383
3
383
Autograph Collection
—
—
5
361
5
361
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
Tribute Portfolio
—
—
2
249
2
249
St. Regis
—
—
1
160
1
160
Residences
67
7,166
52
5,444
119
12,610
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
40
4,437
17
1,502
57
5,939
St. Regis Residences
10
1,198
12
1,628
22
2,826
W Residences
10
1,092
7
547
17
1,639
Westin Residences
3
266
2
353
5
619
Bulgari Residences
—
—
5
519
5
519
Sheraton Residences
—
—
3
472
3
472
Marriott Hotels Residences
—
—
2
246
2
246
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
EDITION Residences
3
82
—
—
3
82
Le Méridien Residences
—
—
1
62
1
62
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,906
93
22,745
Yacht*
—
—
1
149
1
149
Grand Total
5,999
994,230
2,676
586,772
8,675
1,581,002
*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER
As of September 30, 2023
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Luxury
198
54,995
412
94,951
610
149,946
JW Marriott
35
19,261
86
29,122
121
48,383
The Ritz-Carlton
41
12,583
77
18,382
118
30,965
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
40
4,437
17
1,502
57
5,939
The Luxury Collection
17
5,408
96
17,954
113
23,362
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
W Hotels
25
7,295
44
12,018
69
19,313
W Residences
10
1,092
7
547
17
1,639
St. Regis
11
2,169
45
10,040
56
12,209
St. Regis Residences
10
1,198
12
1,628
22
2,826
EDITION
5
1,379
11
2,309
16
3,688
EDITION Residences
3
82
—
—
3
82
Bulgari
—
—
9
815
9
815
Bulgari Residences
—
—
5
519
5
519
Premium
1,075
360,769
1,164
302,471
2,239
663,240
Marriott Hotels
336
132,493
248
76,343
584
208,836
Marriott Hotels Residences
—
—
2
246
2
246
Sheraton
169
65,342
264
86,159
433
151,501
Sheraton Residences
—
—
3
472
3
472
Westin
133
54,013
110
33,524
243
87,537
Westin Residences
3
266
2
353
5
619
Autograph Collection
152
30,892
146
28,708
298
59,600
Renaissance
89
28,848
87
25,721
176
54,569
Le Méridien
26
5,849
94
25,668
120
31,517
Le Méridien Residences
—
—
1
62
1
62
Delta Hotels by Marriott
91
21,699
41
8,318
132
30,017
Tribute Portfolio
60
9,762
46
5,640
106
15,402
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
—
—
6
10,220
Design Hotels
10
1,385
82
5,956
92
7,341
Marriott Executive Apartments
—
—
38
5,301
38
5,301
Select
4,654
559,627
1,078
185,295
5,732
744,922
Courtyard
1,062
146,619
241
48,269
1,303
194,888
Fairfield by Marriott
1,148
109,016
130
18,967
1,278
127,983
Residence Inn
859
105,697
40
5,113
899
110,810
SpringHill Suites
543
64,376
—
—
543
64,376
Four Points
155
23,457
151
34,834
306
58,291
TownePlace Suites
497
50,550
—
—
497
50,550
Aloft
160
23,085
68
14,379
228
37,464
AC Hotels by Marriott
115
19,128
118
17,348
233
36,476
Moxy
32
6,177
101
19,069
133
25,246
City Express by Marriott
—
—
149
17,300
149
17,300
Element
83
11,522
17
3,401
100
14,923
Protea Hotels
—
—
63
6,615
63
6,615
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,906
93
22,745
Yacht*
—
—
1
149
1
149
Grand Total
5,999
994,230
2,676
586,772
8,675
1,581,002
*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$188.80
5.0 %
67.6 %
2.2 %
pts.
$279.35
1.5 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$301.93
-1.4 %
64.1 %
-0.6 %
pts.
$471.29
-0.5 %
W Hotels
$218.78
5.4 %
70.9 %
5.2 %
pts.
$308.55
-2.4 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$253.41
1.8 %
67.3 %
1.4 %
pts.
$376.78
-0.3 %
Marriott Hotels
$168.41
7.0 %
72.2 %
2.0 %
pts.
$233.38
4.1 %
Sheraton
$154.05
9.3 %
69.8 %
3.6 %
pts.
$220.76
3.7 %
Westin
$177.84
4.5 %
72.5 %
1.0 %
pts.
$245.18
3.0 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$164.92
6.3 %
71.6 %
2.0 %
pts.
$230.28
3.4 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$184.04
4.9 %
70.7 %
1.8 %
pts.
$260.40
2.2 %
Courtyard
$111.09
2.4 %
68.0 %
-0.2 %
pts.
$163.30
2.8 %
Residence Inn
$152.08
1.6 %
78.4 %
-0.9 %
pts.
$194.02
2.8 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$123.56
2.1 %
71.1 %
-0.4 %
pts.
$173.70
2.6 %
US & Canada - All5
$169.46
4.4 %
70.8 %
1.3 %
pts.
$239.40
2.5 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$187.89
4.6 %
69.3 %
2.3 %
pts.
$271.02
1.2 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$302.23
-1.2 %
64.8 %
-0.4 %
pts.
$466.59
-0.5 %
W Hotels
$218.78
5.4 %
70.9 %
5.2 %
pts.
$308.55
-2.4 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$241.80
2.0 %
68.3 %
1.5 %
pts.
$353.80
-0.2 %
Marriott Hotels
$143.32
6.4 %
70.3 %
1.9 %
pts.
$203.73
3.6 %
Sheraton
$128.05
7.7 %
68.7 %
2.2 %
pts.
$186.35
4.1 %
Westin
$159.36
6.3 %
72.2 %
3.0 %
pts.
$220.77
1.8 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$145.89
5.7 %
70.4 %
2.0 %
pts.
$207.28
2.7 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$156.84
5.0 %
70.1 %
1.9 %
pts.
$223.58
2.1 %
Courtyard
$117.54
3.2 %
72.4 %
0.5 %
pts.
$162.39
2.4 %
Residence Inn
$137.78
3.3 %
79.9 %
0.1 %
pts.
$172.36
3.2 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$101.45
3.6 %
73.9 %
0.3 %
pts.
$137.25
3.2 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$117.71
3.7 %
75.1 %
0.6 %
pts.
$156.67
2.9 %
US & Canada - All5
$133.92
4.3 %
73.1 %
1.1 %
pts.
$183.28
2.7 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$225.75
12.8 %
70.7 %
6.1 %
pts.
$319.11
3.0 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$324.94
0.6 %
65.7 %
1.5 %
pts.
$494.85
-1.7 %
W Hotels
$215.00
9.8 %
66.8 %
5.8 %
pts.
$322.06
0.3 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$281.83
6.5 %
68.5 %
4.1 %
pts.
$411.56
0.2 %
Marriott Hotels
$167.88
16.9 %
70.6 %
5.7 %
pts.
$237.65
7.5 %
Sheraton
$151.65
17.5 %
68.5 %
6.8 %
pts.
$221.48
5.8 %
Westin
$172.73
12.3 %
70.1 %
4.2 %
pts.
$246.46
5.6 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$163.74
16.3 %
70.1 %
6.1 %
pts.
$233.64
6.1 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$189.27
12.9 %
69.7 %
5.7 %
pts.
$271.40
3.7 %
Courtyard
$110.53
11.2 %
67.1 %
2.5 %
pts.
$164.71
7.0 %
Residence Inn
$150.54
7.5 %
77.5 %
0.8 %
pts.
$194.16
6.4 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$123.41
9.9 %
70.4 %
2.1 %
pts.
$175.28
6.7 %
US & Canada - All5
$173.39
12.4 %
69.9 %
4.8 %
pts.
$248.07
4.7 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$219.51
10.4 %
71.6 %
5.4 %
pts.
$306.56
2.1 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$322.24
1.1 %
65.9 %
1.8 %
pts.
$488.79
-1.8 %
W Hotels
$215.00
9.8 %
66.8 %
5.8 %
pts.
$322.06
0.3 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$266.22
6.4 %
69.2 %
4.1 %
pts.
$384.70
0.1 %
Marriott Hotels
$140.80
15.2 %
68.4 %
5.5 %
pts.
$205.83
5.9 %
Sheraton
$121.24
15.8 %
66.2 %
5.8 %
pts.
$183.26
5.6 %
Westin
$158.29
13.4 %
70.3 %
5.3 %
pts.
$225.17
4.8 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$143.11
14.0 %
68.4 %
5.6 %
pts.
$209.26
4.8 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$157.17
12.5 %
68.5 %
5.4 %
pts.
$229.51
3.6 %
Courtyard
$112.28
9.9 %
70.3 %
2.8 %
pts.
$159.79
5.5 %
Residence Inn
$130.43
7.8 %
77.4 %
0.8 %
pts.
$168.47
6.6 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$93.77
8.0 %
70.7 %
2.0 %
pts.
$132.70
5.0 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$111.60
9.1 %
72.7 %
2.2 %
pts.
$153.55
5.7 %
US & Canada - All5
$130.48
10.8 %
70.9 %
3.5 %
pts.
$183.93
5.2 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$93.41
48.6 %
72.5 %
14.5 %
pts.
$128.93
18.9 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$116.21
35.2 %
70.7 %
9.3 %
pts.
$164.45
17.5 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$138.64
2.4 %
61.1 %
2.4 %
pts.
$226.76
-1.6 %
Europe
$226.46
10.6 %
75.5 %
3.2 %
pts.
$300.01
6.0 %
Middle East & Africa
$101.11
18.1 %
65.4 %
4.2 %
pts.
$154.50
10.5 %
International - All1
$121.93
25.8 %
70.5 %
9.0 %
pts.
$172.91
9.7 %
Worldwide2
$142.51
13.8 %
70.6 %
5.7 %
pts.
$201.76
4.6 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$87.31
47.4 %
71.3 %
14.5 %
pts.
$122.40
17.4 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$117.73
36.4 %
70.4 %
8.6 %
pts.
$167.12
19.7 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$121.87
2.8 %
62.4 %
2.5 %
pts.
$195.43
-1.4 %
Europe
$175.50
9.8 %
74.7 %
3.2 %
pts.
$235.04
5.0 %
Middle East & Africa
$98.24
20.2 %
65.3 %
3.5 %
pts.
$150.50
13.8 %
International - All1
$120.43
21.8 %
70.1 %
7.6 %
pts.
$171.85
8.5 %
Worldwide2
$129.73
8.8 %
72.1 %
3.2 %
pts.
$179.84
4.1 %
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$89.14
78.2 %
68.9 %
22.0 %
pts.
$129.41
21.2 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$114.87
58.1 %
68.5 %
14.3 %
pts.
$167.63
25.2 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$165.92
17.8 %
63.4 %
4.9 %
pts.
$261.59
8.7 %
Europe
$188.49
25.0 %
70.5 %
9.0 %
pts.
$267.38
9.0 %
Middle East & Africa
$118.53
17.8 %
66.2 %
4.0 %
pts.
$178.96
10.7 %
International - All1
$119.30
42.0 %
68.2 %
14.1 %
pts.
$174.86
12.7 %
Worldwide2
$142.74
24.7 %
68.9 %
10.1 %
pts.
$207.02
6.5 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$83.53
77.9 %
67.8 %
22.2 %
pts.
$123.11
19.8 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$115.15
58.7 %
68.4 %
13.6 %
pts.
$168.42
27.1 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$141.96
18.2 %
64.4 %
5.2 %
pts.
$220.49
8.6 %
Europe
$146.12
25.8 %
68.6 %
9.8 %
pts.
$212.87
7.9 %
Middle East & Africa
$111.67
20.3 %
65.3 %
3.7 %
pts.
$171.06
13.5 %
International - All1
$115.90
38.7 %
67.4 %
12.9 %
pts.
$171.93
12.3 %
Worldwide2
$125.96
17.5 %
69.8 %
6.4 %
pts.
$180.34
6.7 %
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in millions)
Fiscal Year 2023
First
Second
Third
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 757
$ 726
$ 752
$ 2,235
Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,147)
(4,457)
(4,391)
(12,995)
Reimbursed expenses
4,136
4,366
4,238
12,740
Interest expense
126
140
146
412
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
1
3
5
Provision for income taxes
87
238
237
562
Depreciation and amortization
44
48
46
138
Contract investment amortization
21
22
23
66
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
31
38
39
108
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
3
6
13
Stock-based compensation
37
56
54
147
Merger-related charges and other
1
38
13
52
Gain on asset dispositions
-
-
(24)
(24)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 1,098
$ 1,219
$ 1,142
$ 3,459
Change from 2022 Adjusted EBITDA **
45 %
20 %
16 %
25 %
Fiscal Year 2022
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 377
$ 678
$ 630
$ 673
$ 2,358
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,146)
(3,920)
(3,931)
(4,420)
(15,417)
Reimbursed expenses
3,179
3,827
3,786
4,349
15,141
Interest expense
93
95
100
115
403
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
2
2
1
6
Provision for income taxes
99
200
239
218
756
Depreciation and amortization
48
49
50
46
193
Contract investment amortization
24
19
22
24
89
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
26
29
32
31
118
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
13
3
7
4
27
Stock-based compensation
44
52
48
48
192
Merger-related charges and other
9
-
2
1
12
Gains on investees' property sales
(8)
(13)
(2)
-
(23)
Gain on asset dispositions
-
(2)
-
-
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 759
$ 1,019
$ 985
$ 1,090
$ 3,853
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FOURTH QUARTER 2023
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 603
$ 630
Interest expense
158
158
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
1
Provision for income taxes
190
198
Depreciation and amortization
47
47
Contract investment amortization
24
24
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
36
36
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
4
Stock-based compensation
52
52
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 1,115
$ 1,150
$ 1,090
Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA **
2 %
6 %
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures
and the limitations on their use.
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company
cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified
in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not
reflect any additional asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts,
and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2023
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 2,691
$ 2,718
Interest expense
570
570
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
6
6
Provision for income taxes
696
704
Depreciation and amortization
185
185
Contract investment amortization
90
90
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
144
144
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
17
17
Stock-based compensation
199
199
Gain on asset dispositions
(24)
(24)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 4,574
$ 4,609
$ 3,853
Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA **
19 %
20 %
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures
and the limitations on their use.
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company
cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified
in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not
reflect any additional asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts,
and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "**". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision for income taxes, merger-related charges and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related charges and other" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
Non-RevPAR Related Franchise Fees. In this press release, we also discuss non-RevPAR related franchise fees, which include co-branded credit card, timeshare and yacht fees, residential branding fees, application fees, relicensing fees, and certain other licensing fees.
View original content:
SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.