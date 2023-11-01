Zhuanghe City of Liaoning Province Earns the Title of "Ecological Civilization Construction Demonstration Area"

ZHUANGHE, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China published the Notification on Naming the 7th Group of Ecological Civilization Construction Demonstration Areas, which includes Zhuanghe City of Liaoning Province.

Located in the southern part of the eastern side of the Liaodong Peninsula, Zhuanghe City is well-known for the rapid economic growth in three key sectors, namely the green economy centering on the clean energy industry, the blue economy revolving around the marine industry, and the golden economy based on the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries in grain production and agriculture by leveraging its unique geographical advantage. The joint progress of the "green, blue, and golden" economies has laid a solid foundation for establishing a regionally-leading green economic development demonstration area and an Ecological Civilization Construction Demonstration Area, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Zhuanghe Municipal Committee.

Currently, a ten-million-kilowatt "five-in-one" green energy industry system comprising wind, photovoltaics, hydropower, nuclear, and hydrogen storage has taken shape in Zhuanghe City, making it the largest clean energy production base in Northeast China in terms of planning and layout. Meanwhile, steps are being taken to foster synchronous development in multiple blue industries by focusing on the development of short-necked clam, puffer fish, oyster, and other unique Zhuanghe seafood, while also focusing efforts on developing "blue granary" to stimulate industrial transformation. Lastly, emphasis is also placed on continually improving standardization in agriculture and animal husbandry, ensuring advancements in "one label for two products" certification for Zhuanghe blueberry and strawberry, thereby forming a distinct agricultural system consisting of the five main industries of fruit, vegetable, edible fungus, animal husbandry, and aquatic product. Zhuanghe City has succeeded in creating a unique pathway of ecological development characterized by the "ecological orientation of industries and industrialization of ecology".

