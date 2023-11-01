SPECTRUM PARTNERS WITH OVATION TV TO SUPPORT BUSHWICK FILM FESTIVAL WITH $10,000 STAND FOR THE ARTS AWARD

Bushwick Film Festival Will Use Award to Support Its Ongoing Contributions to Brooklyn's Cultural, Artistic and Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum today announced Bushwick Film Festival received $10,000 through the 2023-2024 Stand For The Arts Awards, a partnership with Ovation TV that recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs. Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Spectrum have given out 70 awards totaling $700,000 towards arts education.

Representatives from Spectrum and Ovation TV presented the award to Bushwick Film Festival on Oct. 25 as part of the festival's opening night celebration at Brooklyn Borough Hall. Among those to celebrate the event were Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, New York City Council Member Sandy Nurse and representatives for New York City Council Member Jennifer Gutierrez.

"We commend this year's Stand For The Arts Award recipient Bushwick Film Festival for their support of local creatives and advocacy for accessibility to the arts through preservation, education and opportunity," said Camille Joseph-Goldman, Group Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity products and services. "Spectrum's partnership with Ovation TV will help strengthen and uplift these vital arts and cultural organizations and continues our commitment to invest in and support the communities we serve."

Bushwick Film Festival will use its 2023-2024 Stand For The Arts funding to continue support of its M/WBE certified independent film festival, which is based in Brooklyn, showcasing the best-emerging films from NYC and around the world and featuring conversations with leading voices in the film industry. Programming includes free public screenings and events, hands-on film production workshops, and career training for young adults.

The annual festival attracts over 3,500 attendees, as well as more than 1,500 film submissions from 60 countries around the world, contributing to the Borough's cultural and economic growth. The festival, which belongs to the minority of only 12% of film festivals owned by women of color in the U.S., also develops filmmaking programs for underrepresented storytellers in Brooklyn and West Africa.

"We are so grateful to receive the Stand For The Arts Award, a testament to our commitment to uplifting emerging filmmakers and fostering accessibility in the arts," said Kweighbaye Kotee, Founder and CEO of Bushwick Film Festival. "This generous grant propels us closer to our dream of opening a film and media center in Bushwick, ensuring a vibrant future for the Bushwick Film Festival and the rich tapestry of stories waiting to be shared with the world."

Bushwick Film Festival is one of 10 organizations receiving support in Spectrum markets across the country. Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: support of creatives and artists via community-driven programming; as advocates for equity and access to the arts; and for providing accessible spaces for creative expression.

"Ovation TV and Spectrum continue to support and champion community-driven arts organizations across the country," said Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications for Ovation TV. "It remains the priority of our Stand For The Arts partnership – seven years strong – to honor these arts organizations as they encourage and uplift artists on a local level."

More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at: www.standforthearts.com .

