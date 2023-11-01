Shane Co. Expands in Seattle with Second Store

New Shane Co. Store in Tukwila's Southcenter Square Will Be the Fine Jeweler's 22nd Location Nationwide

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shane Co ., a family-owned fine jeweler since 1929, is announcing the grand opening of its new store in Tukwila, Washington, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00am PDT. Located at 17200 Southcenter Parkway, Suite 100, the spacious showroom offers an unparalleled selection of fine jewelry styles unique to Shane Co. and a personalized customer experience rooted in exceptional service.

"We've called North Seattle home for over 40 years, so we're thrilled to open another location that is convenient for customers located in the southern part of the city," said Rordan Shane, President and CEO of Shane Co. "Our passion for diamonds and gemstones and commitment to creating fine jewelry crafted with care spans multiple generations, and with this new store opening we're excited to share that passion with the local community and give them the opportunity to experience their beauty in person."

Tukwila will be the first Seattle location that features a Create-Your-Own station where customers can design a custom piece by hand-picking their own gemstone and design. Known as diamond and gemstone experts, Shane Co. offers gemstones in an array of colors and shapes as well as natural diamonds in every size, shape, and price range, hand-selected for their sparkle and brilliance. Shane Co. also carries an array of lab-grown diamonds in unique shapes and cuts. With the holiday season approaching, Shane Co.'s custom pieces are perfect for customers who are looking for a personalized, hand-finished, one-of-a-kind gift that stands out.

The new location will also feature a pop-up radio recording booth as part of Shane Co.'s Made to Shine campaign, which celebrates how fine jewelry adds meaning to life's special moments. Customers who visit the new store will be able to record their personal stories about how jewelry has added meaning to their lives for a chance to be featured in one of the brand's iconic radio ads.

Guests are encouraged to educate themselves about Shane Co.'s commitment to conflict-free, ethical sourcing as well as their in-house design process through three-dimensional in-store displays. The showroom experience presents vintage jewelry-making tools and a viewing area to watch jewelers as they work. The Tukwila location will also be home to a custom wedding band area where guests can design their own unique band.

Shane Co. Tukwila Store Highlights:

Pop-up radio recording booth to record your own Shane Co. radio ad

World map showing sourcing locations of Shane Co.'s conflict-free diamonds and gemstones

Create-Your-Own station for guests to select their own gemstones and create a one-of-a-kind piece

Jeweler Workshop, where guests can watch jeweler craftsmen at work

High-touch diamond experience that gives guests the opportunity to view natural diamonds and lab-grown diamonds in person

Largest selection of diamonds, gemstones, and fine jewelry

Thanks to Shane Co.'s long-established mission of being a customer-focused company, guests who visit any Shane Co. store are introduced to the Shane Co. Experience, which includes:

Best-in-Class Customer Service

On-Site Jeweler Craftsmen

Ethically Sourced & Conflict-Free Gemstones & Diamonds

Unique Jewelry Personalization Options

On-Site Laser Engraving Technology

Industry-Leading Free Lifetime Warranty

Free Care & Cleaning, and Resizing for Life

Free Express Shipping & Free 60-Day Returns

Unparalleled Upgrade Policy

Financing Options

Shane Co. Tukwila Store Hours

Monday – Friday: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

About Shane Co.

A family-owned fine jeweler since 1929, Shane Co. makes fine jewelry crafted with care that helps everyone shine their brightest every day. With styles designed in-house and hand-finished by on-site jewelers, Shane Co. is the go-to place to discover truly unique pieces for celebrating a milestone, a one-of-a-kind gift, the perfect engagement ring, or treating yourself. With a passion for diamonds and gemstones that goes back four generations, Shane Co. responsibly sources hand-selected stones cut to the highest standards. Shane Co., your friend in the jewelry business, is a place where everyone is welcome. Visit us at www.ShaneCo.com or at our 22 locations nationwide.

