Genesis House will unveil three immersive activations featuring partners including Boston Dynamics and the CFDA

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis House today announced its holiday lineup of three exciting experiences featuring Boston Dynamics' innovative robotics technology, a festive and futuristic Winter Lights installation, and a bespoke Designer Showroom in partnership with the CFDA. Starting December 6th, Genesis House welcomes visitors to explore three floors of innovation, inspiration, and illumination this season.

GENESIS HOUSE ANNOUNCES 2023 HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING SHOWCASING TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND DESIGN (PRNewswire)

"Genesis House unites progressive technology and audacious design with distinctly Korean culture and community," said Rachel Espersen, executive director of brand experience, Genesis House and Studios, at Genesis Motor America. "We're excited to collaborate with Boston Dynamics and the CFDA, two leaders in their respective fields of technology and design, and we look forward to welcoming guests this winter for a one-of-a-kind experience that brings to life the Genesis brand on all three floors of our New York City oasis."

Innovation Playlab with Boston Dynamics

As part of their shared vision to advance cutting-edge technologies that make the impossible possible, Genesis House and Boston Dynamics are joining together to develop an interactive showcase that celebrates innovation through exploration against a distinctly Korean backdrop. Genesis House is collaborating with Boston Dynamics, also part of Hyundai Motor Group, to develop an experience for visitors that will demonstrate the next generation of leading technology through robotics. Innovation is a core tenet of Genesis House, and this relationship will showcase one of the most progressive players in the future of technology during one of New York City's busiest seasons.

Visitors at Genesis House can celebrate the holiday season with Innovation Playlab at Genesis House, welcoming guests to experience and interact with Boston Dynamics' pioneering robots for the first time in a public exhibition at a hospitality venue in New York City. Genesis House will host the widely acclaimed mobile robot, Spot®, for an interactive experience within the Cellar Stage. Spot's cutting-edge technology will be demonstrated through a series of touchpoints, including a live vehicle diagnostic during which Spot will showcase the real-life quality control and details of a Genesis vehicle. In addition, "Spot's Terrace" will feature Spot demonstrating his mobility capabilities on a stage with an LED light display, as a nod to Genesis House's Winter Lights installation on the second floor Terrace. Guests will also have the opportunity to dive into Boston Dynamics' 30-year history complete with sketches, prototypes and archival robots. Innovation Playlab will be open to the public Sunday, Tuesday – Wednesday from 11AM – 9PM and Thursday – Saturday from 11AM – 10PM starting December 6th.

Winter Lights

The Genesis House Terrace welcomes visitors to view Winter Lights, an illuminating experience alongside New York City's High Line inspired by Genesis electric vehicles' vehicle-to-load (V2L capabilities). Featuring the GV60 as the focal point of the installation, Winter Lights will pay homage to the design principle of tension and balance with two interactive LED screens for visitors to discover their own meanings behind each. Guests can view the installation Sunday, Tuesday – Wednesday from 11AM – 9PM and Thursday – Saturday from 11AM – 10PM starting December 6th.

Street Style Showroom

This winter, Genesis House and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) are continuing their partnership by bringing designer creations to life utilizing Genesis vehicles. Designers including Adam Lippes, Alice & Olivia, Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera, Christopher John Rogers, and Rosie Assoulin will showcase their iconic designs wrapped across the full Genesis line up. Each vehicle will feature a custom display showcasing the design inspirations and runway debut as part of a limited-time installation on the Showroom level. Guests can visit the Street Style Showroom Sunday, Tuesday – Wednesday from 11AM – 9PM and Thursday – Saturday from 11AM – 10PM starting December 6th.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesis Motor America