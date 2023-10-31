The Ad Council Appoints 18 New Members to its Board of Directors

Rita Ferro and Kirk McDonald elevated to Vice Chairs of the nonprofit's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leader in using the power of communications to inspire action and accelerate change around the most pressing issues in the country, elected 18 new members to its Board of Directors, chaired by Verizon CMO, Diego Scotti. In addition to the new Board members, the nonprofit elevated Rita Ferro, President, Global Advertising, Disney and Kirk McDonald, CEO of North America at GroupM, to the roles of Vice Chair.

For more than 80 years, the Ad Council has been at the forefront of driving the communications industry's social impact efforts at scale. Its Board of Directors is comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing, media and business executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure the Ad Council's social impact campaigns are effective and drive measurable change. Working in close collaboration with the Ad Council's leadership, the Board helps spearhead the communications industry's efforts to address critical issues such as gun violence, mental health, the drug overdose epidemic, and racial justice.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Brad Blum , Chief Operating Officer, WWE

Christine Cook , Global Chief Revenue Officer, Bloomberg

Greg Glenday , Chief Business Officer, Acast

Patrick Harris , President of Americas & Partnerships, Snap

Michael Komasinski , CEO, dentsu Americas

Ryanne Laredo , SVP of Customer Experience, Nielsen

Ryan Linder , EVP & Global Chief Marketing Officer, Stagwell

Mark Marshall , Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCU

Johanna Mayer-Jones , Global Chief Advertising Officer, The Washington Post

Nicola Mendelsohn , Head of Global Business Group, Meta

Shannon Nunn , Managing Director, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

Drew Panayiotou , Global Chief Marketing Officer, Pfizer

Chris Paquette , Founder & CEO, DeepIntent

Elliott Pettit , Senior Director of Retention & Brand, USTA

Joy Robins , Global Chief Advertising Officer, The New York Times

Lisa Roath , EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Target

Andrew Springate , Chief Marketing Officer, Keurig Dr Pepper

Neal Zuckerman , Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group

"The Ad Council's Board of Directors is comprised of some of the most passionate leaders in their industries and their commitment to driving positive change helps us move the needle on America's most pressing issues at an unprecedented scale," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "I am so honored to welcome our new members and work even closer with Rita and Kirk to create lasting change that will help people across the country."

The Ad Council also added 3 new members to its Leadership Council, which consists of some of the best leaders and innovators in media, tech, marketing, and advertising. Leadership Council members leverage their companies' reach and resources to activate campaigns and share key learnings, insights, and capabilities in support of the Ad Council's work to address the country's most critical social issues.

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:

Michael Benedek , President & CEO, Datonics

Katie Klumper , CEO & Founder, Black Glass

Amanda Tolleson , Global Chief Marketing Officer, WeightWatchers

