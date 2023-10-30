SEAGLASS WINES AWARDED RETAIL WINE BRAND OF THE YEAR

Market Watch Magazine Honored Double Digit Growth of Central Coast Winery

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAGLASS Wine Company was awarded Wine Brand of the Year by Market Watch magazine this month, and celebrated at the annual Leaders Awards dinner that honors top performers in retail wine and spirits. In the last 52 weeks SEAGLASS has grown 18% overall, led by Pinot Grigio up 38% and Chardonnay up 24% in the last year1. SEAGLASS has earned an Impact Hot Brand award four times since 2018 for demonstrating double digit growth from the previous year.

Launched in 2009, SEAGLASS captures the essence of California's Central Coast, delivering wines that are aromatic and refreshing. Winemaker Christine Morrison, a California native, has been making these wines for over a decade and sources grapes from Santa Barbara County, Monterey, and Paso Robles. Christine commented, "It's gratifying to see demand for these wines continue to grow over the years, as I think SEAGLASS offers so much in terms of quality and value." The wines have consistently earned top accolades, garnering a Top 100 Best Buy from Wine Enthusiast magazine in 2023 for the Sauvignon Blanc.

SEAGLASS winery is certified sustainable by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance in areas of water conservation, energy efficiency, wildlife habitat protection, and air quality and climate protection. SEAGLASS is also proud to partner with the Surfrider Foundation, an environmental non-profit organization that shares its goal of protecting coasts and waterways across America. The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves and beaches - for all people - by addressing plastic reduction, ocean protection, beach access, coast and climate issues, and clean water protection.

The SEAGLASS portfolio of wines includes Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Riesling, Rosé, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon, all with suggested retail pricing of $13 for whites and $15 for reds. SEAGLASS wines are widely distributed nationwide in both on and off-premise channels, and can be found on One Stop Wine Shop.

About SEAGLASS Wine Company:

SEAGLASS wines are the ultimate expression of California's Central Coast, crafted from premium vineyards ranging from Santa Barbara to Monterey counties. All Certified Sustainable, the portfolio of seven wines get their name from the bits of glass that are polished over decades into beautiful, one-of-a-kind gems by the natural ebb and flow of wind, sea and fog. www.seaglasswineco.com

