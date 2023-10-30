Disney Announces 'Mickey & Friends Holiday Village' An Immersive Experience Inviting Fans to Shop and Celebrate Friendship and Festivities in Los Angeles

The Holiday Experience is Open for Two Days Only, November 4 and 5 in Los Angeles with a Digital Experience Available Online from November 4 through January 7

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the holiday season, Disney announces Mickey & Friends Holiday Village – an immersive pop-up marketplace opening to the public in Los Angeles on November 4 and 5. Inspired by Mickey Mouse and his famous friends, the shoppable experience will feature products from over 70 noteworthy collections including Baublebar, Forever 21, Loungefly, shopDisney, Stoney Clover Lane and more. The holiday village will transport guests into a festive wonderland full of Mickey & Friends - inspired gifts, treats and photo ready backdrops. The experience is complimentary and guests can register to attend online starting today. Opening hours will be 12pm – 9pm PT. Fans that can't attend in person can participate in the festivities by visiting Disney's Mickey & Friends Holiday Village online and shop hundreds of hot holiday products.

A Selection of the Mickey & Friends Holiday Village Experiences Include:

The Wintery Mickey & Friends Chalets will showcase the latest collections from select brands like Baublebar , Forever21, Loungefly, shopDisney and more are available for purchase on site. Stoney Clover Lane will be offering an exclusive holiday-inspired collection only available for purchase at the Mickey & Friends Holiday Village and while supplies last.

Visit Mickey's Magic Post Office , where a seasonal interactive experience will come to life with beautiful light and sound, alerting guests of a holiday mail delivery.

Step into Mickey & Friends' Holiday House, where everyone can stop and pose for a shareable Disney Holiday themed postcard with friends.

Indulge in festive treats available for purchase at Chip n' Dale's Cocoa Caravan.

Grab your friends to play a hands-on demo of the 2D platform adventure game featuring Mickey & Friends, Disney Illusion Island. Exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Disney's Mickey & Friends Holiday Village is a limited-capacity event located at 606 Venice Boulevard, Venice, CA 90291. Fans who wish to attend the complimentary experience can register now at DisneyHoliday.com/Village. A stand-by line will be available open during operating hours on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Details on the Digital Disney's Mickey & Friends Holiday Village:

Guests that can't attend in person can join in on the festive fun by visiting Disney's Mickey & Friends Holiday Village available November 4 – January 7. The digital shopping experience is inspired by the in-person Disney's Mickey & Friends Holiday Village. The digital wonderland has products from an array of brands like Aldo, Barefoot Dreams, Coach, Fossil, Hot Topic and more, offering shoppers the opportunity to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones this holiday season.

To visit the digital marketplace please go to DisneyHoliday.com/Village and be sure to join the festive fun all season long by following @DisneyStyle and #DisneyHolidays.

High-resolution media assets for Disney's Mickey & Friends Holiday Village can be found here. For more information on Disney and the other holiday products, please visit DisneyHoliday.com/Village for more information.

