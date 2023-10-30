Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative: Tsinghua University Highlights Roles of Tsinghua People in Promoting Global Development

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professors, students, and alumni of Tsinghua University shared their experiences of bringing innovative ideas and efforts that facilitate global progress and build an interconnected world through their involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The interviews are part of an initiative launched by the Belt and Road Institute of Tsinghua University to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the BRI in 2023. Video released on YouTube highlights a decade of impact delivered by the members of the Tsinghua community, who have played a pivotal role in this transformative global movement through academic exchanges and strengthening critical infrastructure in countries along the BRI.

Zhao Kejin, Professor and Deputy Dean of the School of Social Sciences of Tsinghua University, was among the faculty members who were engaged in the early development of BRI. He and his colleagues participated in meetings organized by relevant ministries and commissions and provided insightful input to the government through reports. In 2017, he joined a team that spearheaded the establishment of the Belt and Road Devos Forum, showcasing China's solutions that address global issues on a world-class platform with the goal of "conveying China's voice and explaining China's policies in the heart of the world's economy."

Shi Zhiqin, Executive Dean of Belt and Road Institute, Tsinghua University, explained the role of the University as a "policy advisor" that undertakes major research and works in collaboration with China's leading think tanks to guide the BRI's strategic development.

"Biases often arise from a lack of understanding, so first-hand information is crucial," said Hu Yu, Professor at the School of Journalism and Communication and Lecturer in Global Competence and Overseas Practice at Tsinghua University. To foster greater mutual understanding between China and other countries, he organized a series of academic and cultural exchanges, aiding both students and University staff in gaining insight into different cultures and societies.

Zheng Hao, a postgraduate student in Civil Engineering, is one of the student representatives who participated in the UN Asia Pacific Youth Exchange Program. She conducted research in the underserved regions of Thailand, an experience that sparked her aspiration to become a "global civil servant".

Cao Fengze, Assistant Director of the Africa Branch at Sinohydro Bureau 11 Co., Ltd. and an alumnus of Tsinghua University, shared the inspirational journey that helped him discover personal values for the global community through his involvement in infrastructure projects across Africa.

Built in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of Sino-Egyptian diplomatic relations in 2021, a tower, soaring 385 meters into the skyline of a new CBD located in Egypt's new capital, stands poised to claim the title of Africa's tallest skyscraper. Zhang Yiqing, a Tsinghua alumnus and General Manager behind the landmark project, explained the design elements that both demonstrate China's expertise in construction and symbolize the enduring bonds between the two nations.

The famous sundial standing right in front of the Auditorium. The four Chinese characters, “行胜于言(Actions Speak Louder than Words)”, has reminded every passerby of the Tsinghua spirit. (PRNewsfoto/Tsinghua University) (PRNewswire)

A lecturer passionately teaching a group of attentive students at Tsinghua University. (PRNewsfoto/Tsinghua University) (PRNewswire)

The Tsinghua University International Students and Scholars Gala Night is a festive celebration welcoming the new year. (PRNewsfoto/Tsinghua University) (PRNewswire)

A senior lecturer and students deep in conversation in a dedicated study area. (PRNewsfoto/Tsinghua University) (PRNewswire)

No Sports, No Tsinghua: Students participating in a thrilling dragon boat racing event. (PRNewsfoto/Tsinghua University) (PRNewswire)

