ConcertAI's TeraRecon Showcases New Clinical and AI Solutions Designed to Enhance Treatment Planning for Structural Heart Patients at TCT 2023

NEW robust cardiovascular Advanced Visualization (AV) functionality through a dedicated Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) workflow, updated Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR) workflow, and various enhancements to streamline cardiac coronary imaging and pretreatment planning.

NEW Cardiology Suite™, powered with partners Us2.ai and Coreline Soft, aims to fully automate the analysis and interpretation of echocardiograms and chest CT exams to assess, monitor, and help inform treatment decisions for cardiac patients.

NEW strategic partnership to offer FEops HEARTguide™ Digital Twin solution for an elevated structural heart experience for LAA closure procedures.

LIVE physician-led presentations on advancing cardiac care utilizing Intuition 4.7, and FEops solutions.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon, a leader in advanced visualization and artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, will showcase its latest innovations and cardiology solutions designed to strengthen clinical confidence, build efficiency throughout the care pathway, and improve cardiac care experiences at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual meeting in San Francisco this week.

Innovation in the Intuition™ solution gives physicians the edge to deliver precise and timely diagnostic interpretations by semi-automating complex image post-processing through tailored advanced clinical workflows. Because it is designed to deliver clinical decision support throughout the enterprise, including radiology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and vascular surgery, Intuition also enables cross-department consolidation and can eliminate redundant solutions.



The latest version of Intuition, 4.7, adds robust cardiovascular AV functionality through a dedicated Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) workflow, updated Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR) workflow, and various enhancements to streamline cardiac coronary imaging and pre-op planning. These tools provide interventionalists with enhanced visualizations, semi-automated measurements, flexible interaction capabilities, and interoperability designed to streamline procedural planning and eliminate the need for multiple AV solutions.

Cardiology Suite, powered with partners Us2.ai and Coreline Soft, aims to fully automate the analysis and interpretation of echocardiograms and chest CT exams to assess, monitor, and provide insights to help support clinicians in treatment decisions for cardiac patients. Through automated measurements and reports, these AI solutions can help reduce image interpretation times and improve workflows while maintaining accuracy and reducing variability between operators and devices.

Cardiology Suite applications on the Eureka Clinical AI platform are FDA and CE-cleared with additional regional clearances. For full availability of each algorithm, please reach out to TeraRecon. Learn more about the Eureka Clinical AI platform capabilities at www.terarecon.com/artificial-intelligence.

"We are excited to be kicking off the controlled release of FEops HEARTguide™ software in combination with our market leading AV software, Intuition, to enable physicians to better plan and, therefore, better treat patients with LAA closure devices," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon. "With the addition of FEops' advanced Digital Twin clinical AI solution, we are poised to provide clinicians with an unparalleled tool streamlining CT-based preoperative planning for structural heart interventions, leading to more informed decision-making."

FEops HEARTguide is a unique cloud-based procedure planning solution in the structural heart, based on Digital Twin technologies. With the LAA occlusion workflow, FEops HEARTguide enables U.S. physicians to virtually model different implant positions and sizes of FDA approved LAA devices, aiding physicians in the selection of the optimal size and position for a specific patient. Established clinical evidence from the randomized controlled PREDICT-LAA trial has shown that FEops' Digital Twin-based planning for LAA closure results in improved procedure efficiency and outcomes as compared to standard CT based planning.

Stop by booth #2241 on Tuesday, October 24, 2-4pm, or Wednesday, October 25, 2-4pm, to meet our newest collaborator and see their state-of-the-art FEops HEARTguide solution, the latest AI-powered device simulation to support preoperative planning procedures for LAA occlusion.

TeraRecon will also be hosting two physician-led presentations in booth #2241 during TCT 2023:

Tuesday, October 24 , 12:30 PM - Dr. Serge C. Harb , MD, FACC will be presenting Cardiac CT in Planning Structural Interventions: A Case-based and Hands-on Approach .

Wednesday, October 25 , 12:30 PM - Dr. Devi Nair , MD, FACC, FHRS will be presenting Novel Device Simulation for CT-based Preoperative Planning in LAA Closure.

Schedule a meeting or demo to learn more about these new technologies at #TCT23:

https://www.terarecon.com/tct-2023-meeting-request-0

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About Us2.ai: Us2.ai uses machine learning to automate the fight against heart disease. The company's software tools improve clinical decision making and cardiovascular research for clinical trials using echocardiography, the safest and most common cardiac imaging modality. Us2.ai connects institutions and imaging labs around the world on a platform of ready to use automation tools for view classification, segmentation and federated learning across diverse, anonymous patient and disease cohorts. Us2.ai is a fast-growing startup backed by IHH Healthcare, Heal Partners, Sequoia India and EDBI.

About Coreline: Coreline Soft, born in Korea, focuses on Heart and Lung imaging, combining vast clinical knowledge and experiences from leading global medical institutions with its leading-edge deep learning technology. Coreline leads thoracic imaging AI by fully covering Lung Cancer screening, COPD quantification, and Coronary Artery Calcification scoring (all FDA-cleared and CE-marked) and showing the most AIF (Actionable Incidental Findings) without additional cost and radiation dose to the patients. www.corelinesoft.com.

About FEops: Privately held FEops, headquartered in Gent, Belgium, is a digital health scale-up altering the course of heart disease by providing physicians with unique digital tools to treat the right patients with the right technology at the right time. FEops is supported by Valiance Advisors, Capricorn partners, PMV and the European Innovation Council (EIC). Connect with FEops at www.feops.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/feops, or contact us via info@feops.com

