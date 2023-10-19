Strider Technologies Announces Generative AI Search Capability

Spark AI is the new gateway to Strider's strategic intelligence

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced Spark AI, a new generative AI-powered data search capability. Spark AI will revolutionize the way organizations utilize Strider's exclusive procurement data to manage supply chains, navigate sanctions compliance, and comply with export controls.

Using Spark AI, users can ask questions and tap into Strider's data collection to get immediate answers about organizations, goods, and services that have a transactional history with state-sponsored government, defense, and military entities–even tracing back to the original source documents.

"We are pushing forward a convergence of open-source intelligence and generative AI to redefine what's possible in this era of strategic competition," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-founder of Strider. "Industry has effectively become a battlespace among nation states, driving state-sponsored actors to penetrate supply chains, steal intellectual property, and recruit talent. Our mission is to deliver software tools fueled by proprietary data to enable industry, academia, and government to identify and proactively respond to these threats. Spark AI is a big step in advancing that mission."

Spark AI combines Strider's robust data with advanced generative AI methodology so organizations can visualize the extensive procurement network of their supply chain partners and end users like never before. Key features include:

Robust Data Coverage: The Strider data scope includes procurement transactions with organizations related to government, defense, and military entities.





Advanced Language Model: Users can ask questions without having specific expertise or language skill sets to find the information they need. From querying what a certain organization purchased to asking which organization sold a certain product, Spark AI will respond to questions of varying levels of specificity with the information users need.





Immediate Additional Insight: Spark AI and Supply Chain Intelligence work together. If a query results in a need for additional information about a certain organization, users can seamlessly transition to the network view of the Supply Chain Intelligence product to learn more.

About Strider

Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

