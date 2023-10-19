Prediction of Amyloid PET Positivity from Blood-Based Biomarkers, Proteomics, and Clinical Data Discovered through Aitia's Digital Twins to be Presented at CTAD 2023

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aitia, the leader in the application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover and develop new drugs, announced today that data from its Alzheimer's Disease Digital Twins will be presented at the upcoming Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD), being held from October 24-27,2023 in Boston, MA. Aitia's Digital Twins are computational representations of disease that capture genetic and molecular interactions that causally drive clinical and physiological outcomes.

The presentation will focus on results from Alzheimer's Digital Twins derived from the GAP Bio-Hermes study, the largest AD trial of its kind evaluating biomarkers, surrogate markers, and cognitive tests and prioritizing diversity in the study protocol. Specifically, Aitia Gemini Digital Twins have yielded new levels of predictive accuracy of PET positivity across different ethnoracial groups as well as various disease stages. These models may result in a cost-effective and convenient approach to address the high screen failure rate in clinical trial recruitment that currently plagues Alzheimer's clinical trials. This challenge is more severe across historically underrepresented ethnic and racial minorities, notably individuals of African descent. This method aims to be accessible to a broader at-risk population while also examining the role of various data sources in predicting PET positivity.

Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follow:

Poster # LP053

Abstract # 00362

Theme: Clinical Trials: Biomarkers including plasma

Presentation Title: Prediction of Amyloid PET positivity from blood-based biomarkers and clinical data using AI-based Digital Twins

About Aitia's Commitment to Alzheimer's Disease

For over two decades, Aitia has been engaged in accelerating AI-driven discoveries in Alzheimer's Disease. Aitia has initiated dedicated internal research efforts and is working closely with strategic data partners including Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI), Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP-AD), ANMerge, and Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP) to create Gemini Digital Twins that unravel the complex circuitry of the disease. By leveraging the collective power of AI and multi-omic human data, Aitia aims to discover novel drug targets and drug candidates and identify diagnostic biomarkers that can inform clinical trial design and patient recruitment. In addition, Aitia has been collaborating with CROs and biopharmaceutical partners to advance breakthrough discoveries into life-changing therapies. Aitia's internal focus reflects the unwavering commitment to revolutionize drug discovery and clinical development with the ultimate goal of providing new hope to all who are impacted by this debilitating disease.

About Aitia

Aitia is the leader in the development and application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover the next generation of breakthrough drugs in neurodegenerative disorders, oncology, and immunology. By leveraging the convergence of multi-omic patient data, high-performance computing, and causal learning and AI, Aitia is revealing the hidden biological mechanisms of disease to create Digital Twins. Gemini Digital Twins are being used today to discover novel therapies and accelerate R&D in Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Huntington's Disease, multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, and pancreatic cancer, with several more in development. Aitia's partners include six of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, leading academic research and medical centers, medical societies, leading multi-omic data companies, and patient advocacy groups globally.

