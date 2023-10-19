HOPE Global Forums Announces the Highly Anticipated Return in 2023 with the Theme "Making the Case for Optimism"

Nation's leading non-profit dedicated to financial literacy and economic inclusion assembles world's foremost thought leaders in Atlanta December 10th-12th

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOPE Global Forums | Annual Meeting (HGF), America's premier annual gathering of thought leaders focused on financial inclusion, announced its return December 10—12, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Themed "Making the Case for Optimism," the Annual Meeting will take place at the landmark Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Georgia, where more than 5,000 delegates are expected to attend in person. The 2023 meeting marks HGF's 10th year of impact with commitments to uplift underserved communities through action and increased financial literacy.

The 10th Annual Global HOPE Forums Annual Meeting Returns in 2023 with the Theme (PRNewswire)

Nation's leading non-profit dedicated to financial literacy assembles world's foremost thought leaders in Atlanta, GA.

The HOPE Global Forums seeks to reimagine the global economy so the benefits and opportunities of free enterprise can be extended to everyone, inspiring and recommitting leaders to their purpose. The overarching concept, "Making the Case for Optimism," encapsulates the spirit of this year's event, highlighting the importance of maintaining a hopeful and forward-looking perspective, particularly in the face of complex global issues.

John Hope Bryant, founder and CEO of Operation HOPE, expressed his enthusiasm for this year's event, saying, "Optimism is not just a state of mind; it's a call to action to be a catalyst for change. In a world full of adversity, we believe the power of optimism can inspire action, innovation, and progress. Our Annual Meeting serves as a dynamic platform for leaders to identify shared values to drive positive transformation in America and across the world."

The HOPE Global Forums 2023 agenda will feature conversations with leaders from government, community, and business sectors including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Open AI CEO Sam Altman, Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, UPS CEO Carol Tomé, Shopify founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, among others to be announced. Attendees can expect engaging panel discussions, thought-provoking keynotes, and interactive workshops that explore some of the nation's most pressing issues. For a list of all confirmed panelists, click HERE.

"This is a moral moment in our country, so making the case for optimism – for all people – is now more urgent than ever. HOPE Global Forums offers a unique opportunity for collaboration, partnership and knowledge exchange," said HGF Co-Chair, Ambassador Andrew Young. "I'm looking forward to three days of exploring innovative and actionable ideas that can change lives for the better."

Since 2013, over 2,000 commitments have been gathered for new and existing empowerment programs and services, volunteerism and mentorship. These commitments have allowed Operation HOPE to serve more than 4,000,000 youth and adults around the world. All HOPE Global Forum participants are charged to make a HOPE in Action commitment, that will further the Forum's purpose.

2023 HOPE Global Forums' sponsors include Truist, Wells Fargo and Huntington Bank, among others. Click HERE to request an invitation and view the detailed agenda, speaker announcements, and other program updates. Join the conversation on social media platforms using #HGF23.

NOTE TO MEDIA: To request press credentials and media alerts, please click HERE. For access to HGF images, click HERE.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for everyone—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. In 2023, Operation HOPE was named to Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award for pursuing innovation for good. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed nearly $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received its eighth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationHOPE.

Media Contact: Lalohni Campbell, Per/Se Media Group; LA@persemediagroup.com

Event & Sponsorship Contact: Kevin Boucher, Operation HOPE; HFGdirector@operationhope.org

The HOPE Global Forum is the largest gathering in the world on behalf of empowering poor and underserved communities. (PRNewsfoto/Operation HOPE, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Operation HOPE, Inc.