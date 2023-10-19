Echo Global Logistics Earns Recognition on FreightWaves 2024 FreightTech 100

This recognition marks Echo's 6th year in a row on the FreightTech 100 list

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named to FreightWaves' annual FreightTech 100 list, highlighting the 100 most innovative companies in the freight technology industry. This year marks Echo's sixth time being named to the FreightTech 100.

"We're honored to be recognized for our leading technology and our role in advancing the supply chain sector through innovation," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Our cutting-edge, proprietary platform allows us to continue to set the industry standard for how to simplify transportation in the modern world."

"Echo's adaptable and highly scalable technology helps shippers, carriers and our employees manage transportation needs every day," said Zach Jecklin, Echo's Chief Information Officer. "By continuing to invest in our technology suite, EchoConnect, combined with our experienced employees, we're able to better serve our clients and carriers. As we like to say, technology at your fingertips and experts by your side."

The EchoConnect suite drives value to shippers and carriers by streamlining operations, creating real-time visibility from quote to settlement, and providing access to Echo's vast freight network and capacity. Whether you want to use one of our external platforms, EchoShip or EchoDrive, leverage our system integration capabilities, or work with one of our experienced logistics professionals, EchoConnect brings it all together by leveraging the latest in data science and AI, maximizing the value to our end users.

The FreightTech 100 list is compiled and managed by journalists, experts, and analysts selected by FreightWaves. The 2024 list came together through a voting form condensed from roughly 900 nominations. FreightWaves hailed this year's awardees for their ability to successfully navigate all the challenges that were thrown at the technology sector.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com .

