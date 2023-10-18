Thanksgiving Meal Prep Questions? Jennie-O Turkey Store Has the Answers: Call 1-800-TURKEYS

Starting Nov. 1, consumers will once again have the hotline available to guide their meal-prep efforts this Thanksgiving

WILLMAR, Minn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand, a category leader and one of the top turkey brands in the United States, announced today that the Jennie-O 1-800-TURKEYS hotline will be available beginning Nov. 1.

From when to thaw your turkey and how to prevent an overcooked bird, to stretching portions when unexpected guests show up at your holiday gathering, 1-800-TURKEYS has the answers to these questions and more. The 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, now in its 16th year, will be available daily from Nov. 1 through Nov. 26, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Home cooks can reach Jennie-O turkey experts in numerous ways, including:

Phone : Call 1-800-TURKEYS or text " TURKEY " to 73876. Consumer engagement experts will happily answer your questions and assist you in the kitchen.

Live Chat: Chat live with consumer engagement experts at Chat live with consumer engagement experts at jennieo.com/contactus for all of your holiday needs.

Website: Visit Visit www.jennieo.com/how-tos/ for recommendations on thaw time, how much turkey you will need, how to prep your bird and much more.

Social Media: Visit the brand's Facebook, X, YouTube, Visit the brand's Instagram TikTok and Pinterest channels for menu inspiration and tips.

"While Thanksgiving is one of America's favorite holidays, we know it can be stressful and challenging for the host," said Kim Anderson, Jennie-O® senior brand manager. "That's where Jennie-O® comes in, specifically with our 1-800-TURKEYS hotline. Be it our call center or texting option to live chats with experts or via our website, Jennie-O® is here to help both new and seasoned cooks. For more than 15 years, we've helped countless people answer their turkey preparation questions, solve prep issues and fiascos so that families and friends can enjoy a perfectly cooked and perfectly delicious, Jennie-O® turkey on Thanksgiving."

This Thanksgiving is an especially monumental and historic one for Jennie-O® as the brand is honored to be a part of high-profile events including, but not limited to:

The National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation: Two Jennie-O ® turkeys will be flown to Washington, D.C. , this Thanksgiving to be pardoned by the President of the United States .

The 97 th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade : The Jennie-O ® brand team will also take part in the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the fourth year in a row with its beloved turkey float.

More to come – Watch for more exciting news to come from the Jennie-O® turkey brand.

For more ideas on how to make your Thanksgiving dinner the best yet, as well as Jennie-O® turkey product information, recipes and where to buy, visit jennieo.com.

