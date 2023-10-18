Sciton Expands Their mJOULE Treatment Offerings With 1064nm Wavelength Now Available On The Compact Platform

The Industry's Most Versatile Aesthetic Platform, Now With Vascular Capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., the leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies, today announces the expansion of their mJOULE system to include their two world renowned vascular treatments, ClearV and ClearSilk. The updated system offerings will feature improved functionality and versatility for unmatched patient outcomes.

As the aesthetic world continues to thrive and evolve, practitioners are increasingly looking for reliable and customizable platforms to successfully treat a wide range of patient skin concerns. Sciton's mJOULE platform, originally launched in 2019, was specifically designed to meet that need by offering a powerhouse system that hosts multiple consumer-recognized treatments, all within a compact and mobile footprint. Now, the option to add the 1064 nm wavelength to the mJoule system gives providers the ability to further expand their treatment offerings with vascular treatment solutions that are proven to give life-changing results to an even broader range of patient concerns.

Rick Menefee, Sciton's Head of R&D states, "At Sciton, we always keep our providers top of mind and constantly ideate on how to make our treatments the most efficient and effective. Adding the 1064 Nd:YAG wavelength to our small footprint platform was an important step in making mJOULE the most versatile aesthetic solution for providers - no matter their specialty."

Providers who invest in the new mJOULE system with 1064 will receive the latest treatment handpieces which feature fiber delivery for higher power, more spot sizes for increased speed and more indication application, as well as updates to software and our proven Subsurface Vein Illumination technology.

"Sciton continues to redefine the future of lasers and light by bringing to market the most advanced and quality engineered products. The combination of 1064 in the ClearV and ClearSilk delivery systems with the narrowband 532+™ BBL ® filter replaces the need for all other vascular lasers in your practice. There isn't a single vascular indication in all of laser medicine that can not be addressed by this incredible platform," says Sherrif Ibrahim, MD, PhD, founder of Rochester Dermatologic Surgery.

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit sciton.com.

