MX Names Jane Barratt Chief Advocacy Officer and Head of Global Public Policy

A leading voice in financial services, Barratt will lead the company's advocacy, government relations, and public policy efforts, advocating for a strong open finance ecosystem and improved financial outcomes for people and the businesses that serve them

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MX Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in Open Finance, today announced it has named Jane Barratt as its Chief Advocacy Officer and Head of Global Public Policy. She brings more than 25 years of experience working with financial institutions, technology and Fortune 500 companies, policymakers, and regulators, to drive business growth, increase the pace of innovation, and improve financial outcomes. Barratt will oversee the company's advocacy and global public policy efforts reporting to MX Chief Executive Officer Jim Magats.

Jane Barratt Named MX Chief Advocacy Officer and Head of Global Public Policy (PRNewswire)

Jane Barratt is a leading voice in the industry and long-time advocate for harnessing the power of financial data.

"Jane Barratt is a leading voice in the financial industry and a long-time advocate for harnessing the power of financial data to improve consumer and business outcomes. Her voice and experience are critical in shaping the future of MX and the financial industry with the ecosystem of policymakers, regulators, industry groups, our clients, and partners," said Jim Magats, CEO, MX. "As Chief Advocacy Officer and Head of Global Public Policy, Jane will continue to advocate for an open finance ecosystem that empowers consumers and businesses alike — laying the groundwork for the next chapter of financial services innovation in the United States, Canada, and globally."

Most recently, Barratt served as Chief Commercial Officer, Financial Institutions at MX, where she was responsible for the company's relationships with financial institution clients, connectivity partners, and prospects. In this role, she was responsible for collaborating with financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and industry groups to promote better financial outcomes for financial institutions and consumers through secure access to their financial data.

"My passion has always been in moving the industry forward with technology and data that improves financial outcomes. Partnering with customers, industry groups, policymakers, and regulators is critical to ensure a competitive and innovative future for financial services," said Jane Barratt, Chief Advocacy Officer and Head of Global Public Policy, MX. "I look forward to working with leaders across the industry to drive new innovations, policies, and opportunities that support financial wellness, inclusion, and access for all."

Prior to joining MX, Barratt was the CEO of GoldBean, an education-first financial advisory platform. She also spent more than two decades driving growth for Fortune 500 companies in financial services, fintech, and technology. Barratt is a long-time investor and champion for financial strength. Through her financial education course on LinkedIn Learning she has helped hundreds of thousands of people improve their financial skills through online video courses.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in Open Finance, helps financial institutions, fintechs, and their consumers understand and do more with financial data. With MX, organizations can reliably connect and verify account and transaction data and surface insights to uncover revenue opportunities, better serve consumers, and grow their business. MX helps deliver personalized money experiences that improve consumer engagement and outcomes. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com .

