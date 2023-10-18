Alside® Predicts the 2024 Siding Color of the Year

2nd Annual National Survey Shows Off-White/Cream Wins Again

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey commissioned by Alside®, a leader in exterior building products such as ASCEND® Composite Cladding, off-white/cream (16%) remains the top choice among American homeowners if they were going to update the color of their home exterior in 2024. In the second consecutive year for the national survey conducted by The Harris Poll® on behalf of Alside, off-white/cream has been chosen as the No. 1 color. In addition, 40% of homeowners say they would choose a timeless neutral if they were going to update the color of their home exterior in 2024.

Alside 2024 siding colors of the year (PRNewswire)

The survey revealed that off-white/cream was the preferred choice among American homeowners.

"Exterior color trends have always played a significant role in home improvement projects, and it's no surprise that homeowners are looking to refresh the exterior of their homes with a color that stands the test of time," said Chase Creighton, Alside Business Director, Vinyl & Composite Cladding. "Off-white/cream provides a perfect blend of elegance, versatility, and modern appeal that complements various architectural styles, making it a top choice for homeowners across the country."

Breakdown of Color Preference

The survey, which covered a representative sample of nearly 1,500 American homeowners, revealed that off-white/cream was the preferred choice among American homeowners if they were going to update the color of their home exterior in 2024, while light gray (15%), white (14%), light brown (11%), and medium blue (9%) rounded out the top five color choices.

When asked how they would choose the exterior color, homeowners cited several key factors. In addition to going for a timeless look, top answers included:

Cost (35%)

Availability (23%)

Their spouse or significant other will pick (21%)

Based on something I saw in a magazine/home improvement show (20%)

Men and women responded similarly except in one category: Only 14% of women said their spouse or significant other will pick while 29% of men said that would be how they chose.

Window Colors

Since color choice is also important for curb appeal, Alside also asked about exterior window color preferences. White came out on top by a landslide. More than a third (36%) of homeowners would choose white if they were going to update their windows in 2024. Other popular choices from the survey include gray (11%), beige/clay and light wood (tied for 10%), black and dark wood (tied for 9%).

Additionally, Alside asked homeowners how they would choose window colors. Three reasons tied for first place, including a color that provides a contrast to the rest of the home, matches the exterior, and considers costs. Availability came in next at 21%. Meets HOA/local guidelines (18%), based on something I saw in a magazine/home improvement show (17%), and my spouse or significant other will pick (16%) were also top considerations.

"Whether homeowners prefer the classic look of white-on-white or bold architectural hues, Alside provides one of the most expansive selections of today's most popular home exterior and window colors to personalize any home," Creighton said.

To learn more about exterior home colors and design, visit www.alside.com. Additional survey results, including breakdowns by age, gender, and geographic region, are available to media upon request.

About Alside

A brand of Associated Materials, LLC, Alside is a leader in exterior building products for residential and commercial remodeling and new construction markets. Established in 1947, Alside distributes a variety of windows, siding and metal building products throughout its more than 100 company-operated supply centers across the United States, serving as a true partner to contractors, remodelers, builders and architects for building products and services. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

*Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alside from September 19 - 21, 2023 among 1,478 U.S. homeowners ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.0 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Susan DiMauro at SDiMauro@associatedmaterials.com.

Alside 2024 window colors of the year (PRNewswire)

Alside®, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alside