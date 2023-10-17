ISLANDS OF THE BAHAMAS NAMED OFFICIAL DESTINATION SPONSOR OF UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI ATHLETICS

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, and University of Miami Athletics have announced a broad-based strategic multi-year partnership making The Islands of The Bahamas the official "Destination Partner" of Miami Athletics.

This multi-year partnership with UM will continue to strengthen the country’s national “Sports in Paradise” initiative by positioning The Bahamas as the ideal destination for sports related meetings/conferences, tournaments, events and more. (PRNewswire)

The partnership includes game presenting sponsorships, Bahamian themed promotions and on-site activations, across UM's football and basketball programs, as well as opportunities for Miami Hurricanes fans to win special prizes and giveaways, including the chance to embark on the tropical adventure of a lifetime in The Islands of The Bahamas. Canes fans can also look forward to special promotions for select sporting events, including the 2023 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship set for Nov.17-19, as part of the ongoing collaboration.

"We are pleased to enter into this exciting multi-year partnership with University of Miami Athletics and, by extension, their students, faculty, and alumni, many of whom have Bahamian roots," said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

He said apart from the close proximity of The Bahamas to South Florida, "We have a longstanding historical relationship with the state, and Miami in particular, where many Bahamians have resided for decades, attended UM and made their new homes in places such as Coconut Grove." DPM Cooper noted that Bahamians were recently recognized for their contribution to the growth of the area that is now designated Little Bahamas of Coconut Grove.

He added, "I expect that this partnership will enable us to achieve synergies that will highlight all the offerings of The Islands of The Bahamas and expand new opportunities for partnership in training and education. We see this area of sports engagement as a critical part of our nation's tourism product moving forward."

"We are proud to join efforts with the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation of The Islands of The Bahamas, the official 'Destination Partner' of Miami Athletics, as they share our commitment to work with partners who will enhance the fan experience," said Chris Maragno, Senior Vice President, Hurricanes Global Partnerships. "As The Bahamas is only a 30-minute flight for a large portion of our fan base, we are looking forward to showcasing the uniqueness of The Islands of The Bahamas."

The Bahamas has been the backdrop of many successful major international sporting events, training sessions and more throughout its history and continues to lead the travel market as a mecca for sporting events. This multi-year partnership with UM will continue to strengthen the country's national "Sports in Paradise" initiative by positioning The Bahamas as the ideal destination for sports related meetings/conferences, tournaments, events and more. The partnership was facilitated by Legends, which has managed corporate sponsorships and multimedia rights for UM Athletics since April 2021.

For more information on The Islands of The Bahamas x UM Athletics partnership, visit: www.bahamas.com/TheU.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays, and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travellers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas.

University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 83 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their efforts to achieve personal, academic, and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standards of achievement. For more information visit www.miamihurricanes.com.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

