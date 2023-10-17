HiBid Auctions Reach $48.6M GVM Last Week, with Classic Cars, Artwork, Housewares, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com auctions had a big sales week, with bidders placing over 3.7 million bids on 707,876 lots and generating over $48.6 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) between October 9th-15th. Total hammer value surpassed $81.4 million in 1,735 timed and live auctions.
On the block this week are auctions featuring collector cars, vintage metal automotive signs, artwork, jewelry, housewares, lawn and garden items, furniture, and much more. Noteworthy lots include a Murano glass vase, a mid-century Florence Knoll sofa, a Joan Miro tapestry, a stone Phoenix sculpture, a 1973 MGB convertible, and a 1978 Chevrolet Corvette silver anniversary model.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.
October 9-15, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $48.6+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $81.4+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 707,876
Timed Auctions: 1,614
Live Auctions: 121
Bids Placed: 3.7+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.5+ Million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Icons: Eames, Knoll, Mies, Murano, Miro, and More
Auction Type: Live (Pre-Bidding Open)
Dates: October 6-22
Seller: Rivich Auction
View Auction Catalog
Crowe Collector Car Auction
Auction Type: Live (Pre-Bidding Open)
Dates: July 20-October 21
Seller: John M. Hess Auction Service, Inc.
View Auction Catalog
Classic Foreign Car and Motorcycle Estate Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: October 4-26
Seller: Ken Geyer Real Estate Auctioneers, Inc.
View Auction Catalog
Estate of Margie "Sue" Key Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: September 30-October 20
Seller: Bo Land Auctions
View Auction Catalog
About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
