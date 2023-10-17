AMA Introduces New Category I CPT Code 27278 for Posterior SI Joint Fusion

PainTEQ's LinQ procedure among those recognized under the new billing code.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Medical Association (AMA) has announced the release of the 2024 CPT code set, which includes a new Category I CPT code for PainTEQ 's LinQ SI Joint Stabilization procedure. The new code, effective as of January 1, 2024, is 27278.

PainTEQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/PainTEQ) (PRNewswire)

The detailed description of the new code is:

27278 Arthrodesis, sacroiliac joint, percutaneous, with image guidance, including placement of intra-articular implant(s) (e.g. bone allograft[s], synthetic device[s]), without placement of transfixing device.

Electronic copies of the 2024 CPT code book were delivered on October 12, ensuring medical professionals have access to the latest coding updates.

Michael Mydra, Senior Vice President, Reimbursement and Market Access at PainTEQ, expressed his enthusiasm about the new code, stating, "The inclusion of the LinQ SI Joint Stabilization procedure as a Category I CPT code is a major milestone for PainTEQ, physicians performing the procedure, and patients suffering from SI Joint pain. Category I CPT codes are only awarded to procedures with a high level of clinical evidence and widespread clinical use."

Sean LaNeve, Chief Executive Officer at PainTEQ, commented on the achievement, "This recognition by the AMA underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions for SI joint pain. The new CPT code will undoubtedly enhance the accessibility of the LinQ procedure for patients nationwide."

Michael Enxing, President of PainTEQ, added, "We are proud of the strides PainTEQ has made in the medical community. The assignment of this new CPT code is a testament to the efficacy and importance of the LinQ procedure. We remain dedicated to advancing patient care and supporting the medical professionals who trust in our solutions."

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ was built to bring interventional procedures to the market. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ implant aims to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. Learn more at www.painteq.com .

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides patients with a minimally invasive option to combat pain due to sacroiliac disease. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians may help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI joint.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PainTEQ