Wix Studio, the Ultimate Web Creation Platform for Agencies and Freelancers, Now Officially Open to All Global Users

Wix Studio delivers a revolutionary platform that combines AI-powered features, the latest design and development capabilities and seamless workflows for multi-site management to help agencies create projects with greater quality and velocity

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced that Wix Studio is now available to all agencies and freelancers. Wix Studio builds on Wix's proven capabilities combined with the latest AI technology to provide a state-of-the-art solution, enabling the creation of advanced websites at scale. With more flexibility, the platform includes a newly-designed development and creation editor with code capabilities, multi-site management workspaces, and access to new monetization opportunities, all helping to drive efficiency.

Add advanced animations, including scroll, loop, and entrance animations, without writing code and create a visually engaging and dynamic experience. (PRNewswire)

"After successfully launching Wix Studio exclusively to Wix Partners, our community of agencies and freelancers who build for others, we are thrilled to extend the offering to all agencies and freelancers around the world," said Tal Siach, Head of Marketing at Wix Studio. "Since our initial launch in August, we have led a global educational tour, meeting face-to-face with Partners, in 12 cities worldwide, held online events and are continuing to work side-by-side with Partners to ensure they have the best possible user experience. With thousands of sites already built on Wix Studio, we're excited to unleash the power of Wix Studio to all agencies and freelancers around the world today."

"With the power of AI, cutting-edge design and development capabilities, and streamlined workflows, Wix Studio is a revolutionary platform that empowers professionals to create high-quality websites with unprecedented speed and precision," said Gali Erez, GM Head of Wix Studio. "We're continuing to redefine the web creation industry, providing professionals with the tools to tackle intricate web design projects and effortlessly manage client relationships, all in one place. We strongly believe that Wix Studio is the future for agencies and freelancers, and we're just getting started, with even more exciting features to come."

Wix's recently announced suite of AI-powered web creation capabilities, as well as new responsive and code AI features, are integrated into Wix Studio. These tools simplify complex web design and content tasks and significantly help boost productivity.

Highlights of Wix Studio include:

Advanced design capabilities built for efficiency

Complete design control: With an intuitive canvas experience, professionals can focus on the design intent while all elements resize proportionally on any screen size by default. Additionally, they can create minimal to super complex layouts that can be customized on any breakpoint, while elements adjust accordingly.

Responsive AI: With a click of a button, users can generate fully-responsive layouts for their designs that are automatically fitted to every screen size, powered by AI technology.

AI text and images: Quickly generate high-quality text and images with AI.

No Code interactions, animations, and design expressions: Designers can add advanced animations to their site without writing code and create a visually engaging and dynamic experience. Capabilities include scroll, loop, and entrance animations, click and hover interactions, custom cursor, text mask and more.

Custom CSS: Easily customize CSS in the Wix Studio editor. Simply copy and paste into the editor and apply it to elements to create new designs, animations and interactions.

Intuitive to learn : Empowers agencies and freelancers to create high-end websites at scale with a seamless user experience that removes any friction.

Concurrent workflows and collaboration: Teams, designers, developers, and marketers can work concurrently and stakeholders can provide feedback, approve designs or offer suggestions effortlessly.

Workspaces for efficient client management

One dashboard to power all projects and clients: A completely new workflow to manage clients, projects and multiple teams within one powerful dashboard, also accessible on the dedicated Wix Studio mobile app.

Team management to work at scale: Allow teams to efficiently work on a wide range of projects simultaneously by creating and reusing apps and templates across any project. Track and manage the team's support tickets history to expedite issue resolution and stay on top of new releases and product betas.

The client experience: Personalized client-facing dashboard and editor provides a smooth experience to collaborate. Quick-edit capabilities and a complete, customizable resource kit ensure clients can receive and maintain their websites on their own, as needed. Clients can receive updated analytics reports with important site information and performance.

Meet any client needs with advanced capabilities

Say "yes" to any project with a more open platform: Customize websites using Wix Blocks , UI slots and custom CSS and support any tech stack and device with Wix Headless . Extend and replace Wix business logic features and flows with hundreds of APIs & SPIs. Use Data extensions to enrich built-in entities and collect and store custom information. Create advanced workflows using automation rules based on a comprehensive and rich library of triggers and actions. Customize websites using, UI slots and custom CSS and support any tech stack and device with. Extend and replace Wix business logic features and flows with hundreds of APIs & SPIs. Use Data extensions to enrich built-in entities and collect and store custom information. Create advanced workflows using automation rules based on a comprehensive and rich library of triggers and actions.

A robust code environment: Work in a professional environment using Wix online VS Code-based IDE to add frontend and backend code to a website and seamlessly integrate with Wix-made or third-party APIs. Additionally, developers can also choose to work with their preferred IDE by connecting their site to GitHub .

Build and sell reusable applications: With Wix Blocks, professionals can create, save, reuse, and deploy highly customizable applications and widgets across hundreds of sites. Moreover, they can benefit from increased monetization opportunities with the ability to sell apps via the Wix App Market.

AI code assistant: Create complex websites and web applications at a higher velocity with an AI-powered code assistant that helps developers write cleaner code and detects errors.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

Customize CSS by copying and pasting into the Wix Studio editor and applying it to elements to create new designs, animations, and interactions. (PRNewswire)

Generate fully-responsive layouts for designs that are automatically fitted to every screen size, powered by AI technology.

Manage clients, projects, and multiple teams all from within one powerful dashboard. (PRNewswire)

Use Wix online VS Code-based IDE to add frontend and backend code to a website and seamlessly integrate with Wix-made or third-party APIs. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

