ICONSIAM Celebrates 5th Anniversary as a Global Destination

An investment of USD 13.5 million is expected to boost Thailand's soft power through ICONSIAM's iconic and spectacular events

BANGKOK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICONSIAM, the iconic mega-complex on the Chao Phraya River, proudly marks its fifth anniversary, solidifying its status as a global destination. To celebrate, ICONSIAM presents "The 5th Anniversary of The ICON Unrivaled," a campaign that runs from November 9, 2023, to January 14, 2024, and "World Collaboration" from October 2023 to February 2024 with partners from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, and France. These exciting events aim to invigorate the economy and attract tourists, establishing ICONSIAM as Thailand's premier 'Global Destination.'

(PRNewswire)

Celebrating Five Years of Achievements

In five years, ICONSIAM has successfully gained twenty-five international awards, and become a symbol of Thailand's prosperity and a model for sustainable urban business development by boosting SMEs through SOOKSIAM and ICONCRAFT. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM said, "We proudly celebrate our 5th anniversary with exceptional achievements. Our transformative impact includes attracting USD135 million in foreign investments, creating 300,000 jobs, and quadrupling land prices along Charoen Nakhon Road. Over 12,700 small-scale entrepreneurs and 840 Thai brands have also thrived with us, gaining global attention."

ICONSIAM has established a loyal customer base encompassing both Thai residents and foreign tourists by focusing on exceptional experiences, world-class events, and art exhibitions. Supoj added, "ICONSIAM's income grew by 25% in the first half of 2023, our journey is built on 'Collaboration to Win' where 'the Best of Thailand Meets the Best of the World' This concept seamlessly blends the rich tapestry of Thai with wonders from every corner of the globe." As a result, ICONSIAM has successfully established itself as a world-class destination that attracts visitors from all over the world, and fosters a sense of community support and shared values among all stakeholders.

(PRNewswire)

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), expressed, "ICONSIAM is a source of immense pride for Thai people. It stands as a foremost landmark that draws a substantial number of tourists to our country. ICONSIAM fulfils a wide spectrum of needs, serving as a cultural hub, offering diverse activities and culinary delights, and showcasing traditional festivals. All these elements constitute Thailand's soft power. TAT extends its heartfelt gratitude to ICONSIAM for its contribution to stimulating the tourism economy of Thailand."

Bangkok Governor, Chadchart Sittipunt remarked, "The government's role in our city's success is vital, but it's worth noting that the private sector also drives many projects. ICONSIAM's engaging activities at the River Park area, including a Summer Kite Festival and the new year's countdown event, gained international recognition. These examples show that a city's success depends on both government and private sector efforts, with the private sector excelling in event organization and understanding tourists' preferences."

ICONSIAM's Upcoming World-Class Events

(PRNewswire)

A USD13.5 million investment will fuel a series of iconic and spectacular events from October 2023 to February 2024, aiming for a 70% increase in visitor numbers. Upcoming events include:

The ICONIC of Global Arts and Collectibles Events

The ICONIC Treasure: A special auction event featuring priceless artworks, taking place from November 9 to 12, 2023 .

Monet & Friends Alive Bangkok: An immersive digital art exhibition running from September 22, 2023 , to January 7, 2024 .

Hongfei World Tour Exhibition – Thailand : Love in Siam: An exhibition of sculptures by renowned Chinese artist Xu Hongfei, from October 5 to December 20, 2023 .

The ICONIC of Global Collaboration Events

"Celebrate like Never Before" - Invitation to World of Frozen: A collaboration with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort featuring a 10-meter Olaf from October 9 to November 30, 2023 .

JUXTAPOSED 2023 Hong Kong Fashion in Bangkok : An immersive fashion show experience from October 22 to November 5, 2023 .

Bangkok Illumination 2023: A radiant illumination festival from November 1, 2023 , to January 5, 2024 .

The WAGASHI Japanese Sweets & Food Festival: Siam Takashimaya Department Store at ICONSIAM is celebrating its grand 5th anniversary by hosting a traditional-style sweets festival called "The WAGASHI Japanese Sweets & Food Festival" from November 13 to 24, 2023 , at Charoen Nakhon Hall on the M Floor of ICONSIAM.

Ikebana & Flower Show: The event, presented under the concept of "Journey of Rose," blends Thai and Japanese floral elements. Visitors are invited to experience demonstrations of Japanese-style flower arranging, enjoying ballet performances, and participating in numerous workshop activities, which will take place from November 25 to 28, 2023 , at Charoen Nakhon Hall on the M Floor of ICONSIAM.

World Luxury Fashion Show: This is the year's most prestigious fashion show featuring renowned luxury brands, bringing a world-class runway to Bangkok for the first time. The event will take place at ICONSIAM in December.

The Legendary Dragon 2024 by Miguel Chevalier : A digital art display from January 12 to February 4, 2024 .

The ICONIC of Unrivaled Celebration Events

ICONSIAM – The 5th Anniversary of the ICON Unrivaled: A dazzling light and sound show on Chao Praya river from November 9 to 11, 2023 .

ICONSIAM The Chao Phraya River of Prosperity: An entertainment extravaganza celebrating Loy Krathong on November 27, 2023 .

VIJIT Chao Phraya: A display of mesmerizing lights and colours along the Chao Phraya River in collaboration with TAT.

Muay Thai Festival 2023: Celebrating Thai martial arts from December 3 to 5, 2023 .

ICONSIAM World of Gifts 2023: Showcasing "Regenerative Christmas Tree" crafted from 2,000kg of upcycled materials and over 1,000,000 gifts, from November 30, 2023 , to January 8, 2024 .

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024: A world-class New Year's countdown event from December 29 to 31, 2023 .

ICONSIAM eternal prosperity Chinese New Year 2024: A celebration of the Thai-Chinese tradition from February 7 to 11, 2024 along the Chao Phraya River.

ICONSIAM continues to shine as a beacon of Thai excellence and a global destination, showcasing the best of Thailand to the world, while contributing to economic growth and cultural enrichment.

To learn more about ICONSIAM, please visit: www.iconsiam.com/en

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ICONSIAM