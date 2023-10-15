College football history made: Linfield University clinches 67th straight winning season

Linfield University's 41-13 win over George Fox University on Saturday extended a legacy began in 1956 for the winningest team in college football history

MCMINNVILLE, Ore., Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a 41-13 win over Northwest Conference rival George Fox University (Ore.) at Homecoming on Saturday, the Linfield University Wildcats secured their 67th-consecutive winning season, the longest in college football history. No other college or university at any level is within 24 years of that record.

Since The Streak began in 1956, Linfield football has won 81% of its football games.

Linfield (5-0), ranked No. 5 among NCAA Division III teams by the AFCA and No. 9 by d3football.com , raced out to a 35-0 first-half lead against the visiting Bruins (1-5). The Wildcats cruised the rest of the way to secure their 16th straight win over GFU.

Linfield quarterback Blake Eaton completed 26 of 31 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Seven of the completions went to wideout Devon Murray, who accounted for 117 yards and a touchdown on the day.

Defensive tackle Nick Severson led the Wildcats on defense, accounting for four solo tackles and six stops overall.

"The Streak represents excellence over a staggering amount of time," Linfield President Miles K. Davis said. "It's a level of success we strive for in all our efforts, from the classroom to the playing fields. Everyone in the Linfield community can celebrate these student-athletes, and all those who came before them."

