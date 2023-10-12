Western National Parks Association Offers Free AllTrails+ Membership with Purchase, Plus Extra Discounts for Members of the Park Protector Program

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western National Parks Association (WNPA), a leader in conservation, education, and interpretive retail, honors the season with a fall promotion from October 16 to October 29. To celebrate the joy of hiking in the vibrant fall settings of WNPA's national park partner sites all customers will receive a free AllTrails+ three-month membership with any purchase made online and at all WNPA-operated park stores located in visitor centers. Additionally, all new and current members of WNPA's Park Protector program will receive a special one-time 20 percent discount on their entire purchase. Both offers are valid online and at WNPA park stores, each of which creates a unique retail environment that enhances the visitor experience at the many national parks, historical parks, historic sites, recreation areas, and monuments that the organization supports throughout the West.

"It's only natural that the fall season, with its vibrant colors and cooler weather, inspires people to get outdoors and experience a national park. Both brands work to support the connection between people and the joy that waits for them outside on the trail," said WNPA Chief Marketing Officer Michael Matthews. He added, "We're excited to collaborate with AllTrails and bring this exciting offer to the visitors of our 70+ partner parks."

AllTrails, the world's largest and most trusted outdoor platform, helps get people outside so they can have healthy, authentic experiences and a deeper appreciation of the outdoors. AllTrails+ is AllTrails' premium membership, which offers additional features such as offline maps, wrong-turn alerts, and immersive trail previews that enhance the trail experience. This three-month free membership with purchase gives visitors hiking in WNPA's partner parks like Chaco Culture National Historical Park , Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument , and Bandelier National Monument , and other destinations the tools to plan their adventure and stay on course. Shoppers will have access to 200+ curated trail guides, downloadable maps, and all the features of an AllTrails+ membership. The membership is redeemable from time of purchase through December 31, 2023, and pairs well with WNPA's award-winning publications, including trail guides that enhance cultural and natural interpretation.

"The AllTrails Public Lands Program is honored to partner with Western National Parks Association. This collaboration is part of our mission to help land managers and related organizations better communicate the importance of stewardship and responsible recreation. Organizations like WNPA are key to helping support our beloved national parks and maintain the routes AllTrails users navigate daily," said Pitt Grewe, head of Public Lands Partnerships at AllTrails.

WNPA also wants to show extra gratitude to new and current members of the Park Protector program. Park Protectors help fund educational programs, scientific research, and community-building events in parks, playing a vital part in the network of support national parks need. This community helps everyone enjoy the national park experience now and into the future. WNPA is giving back to Park Protectors by offering a one-time 20 percent discount on an entire purchase during this fall promotion. As part of their $25 yearly membership, Park Protectors continue to receive a 10 percent discount throughout the year at all WNPA-managed stores.

About WNPA

WNPA helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing interpretative retail products, services, and educational programming that enhance visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more about the organization and career opportunities at www.wnpa.org.

About AllTrails

Founded in 2010 on the belief that we're all made better by spending time in nature, AllTrails has become the world's largest and most trusted exploration app. Home to a global community of more than 55 million trail-goers around the world, AllTrails helps you find your way outside with detailed reviews and inspiration from a global community of trail-goers. The app features over 400,000 curated trails and is frequently ranked a top-five health and fitness app, with more than one million five-star app reviews. AllTrails is a proud 1% for the Planet partner, contributing 1 percent of company annual revenue to organizations that protect and increase equitable access to the outdoors. Every day, AllTrails is inspired to help get more people outside so they can have healthy, authentic experiences and a deeper appreciation of the outdoors. www.alltrails.com .

