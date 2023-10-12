Gal Gadot, Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, Debra Messing, Among 700+ Entertainment Leaders Standing With Israel

Haim Saban, Irving Azoff, Ynon Kreiz, Jody Gerson, Mark Hamill, Rick Yorn, Howie Mandel, Julian Edelman, Antoine Fuqua among 700+ celebrities and entertainment executives to sign open letter condemning Hamas and calling for the return of hostages

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 700 leaders from the entertainment industry have signed an open letter released by the non-profit entertainment industry organization Creative Community For Peace in support of Israel. The open letter calls on the entertainment community to speak out forcefully against Hamas, to support Israel, to refrain from sharing misinformation about the war, and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.

Gal Gadot, Jerry Seinfeld , Jamie Lee Curtis , Chris Pine , Mayim Bialik, & 700+ Entertainment Leaders Standing with Israel

The letter comes in response to Hamas' heinous terrorist attack on Israel. In addition to the 1,200+ Israelis murdered, citizens of the US, UK, Canada, France, Thailand, Nepal, Russia, Ukraine, Cambodia, Germany, Philippines, Chile, Brazil, Italy, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Ireland have been identified as either missing or killed.

Gal Gadot shared, "My heart is aching for the lives lost and families shattered. I'm praying for everyone who has been affected by Hamas' terrorism and brutality. And I hope that the world remains steadfast in their support of the Israeli people."

The statement is the first of its kind – a call from the entertainment industry unequivocally voicing support for Israel and condemning Hamas' terrorism.

Haim Saban added, "In the aftermath of the barbaric killing of more than 1,200 Israelis, we in the Hollywood community and around the world must stand with Israel as it defends itself against a terrorist regime in Gaza that seeks Israel's destruction."

Over 700+ Signatories Including : Haim Saban, Chairman and CEO, Saban Capital Group; Gal Gadot, Actress, Producer; Jerry Seinfeld, Actor/Comedian; Irving Azoff, CEO/Chairman, Full Stop Management; Bryan Lourd, CEO, CAA; Richard Lovett, Co-Chairman, CAA; Michael Douglas, Actor; Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO/Co-Chairman Warner Records; Liev Schreiber, Actor; Chris Pine, Actor; Amy Schumer, Actress; Jamie Lee Curtis, Actress; Mayim Bialik, Actor; Debra Messing, Actress; Jody Gerson Chairman and CEO, Universal Music Publishing; Ziggy Marley, Artist; Mark Hamill, Actor; Jenji Kohan, Writer and Producer; Ryan Murphy, Showrunner; Zachary Levi, Actor; Sharon Osbourne, Manager, On-Air Talent; Julian Edelman, Co-Founder, Coast Productions; Jim Berkus, Chairman of the Board of Directors, UTA; Greg Berlanti, Writer/Director/Producer; Andy Garcia, Actor; Tracey-Ann Oberman, Actress; Howie Mandel, Entertainer; Eli Roth, Director; Antoine Fuqua, Producer/Director; Phil Rosenthal, Actor/Producer; George Lopez, Entertainer; Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO, Mattel, Inc.; Dana Goldberg, Skydance, Chief Creative Officer; Gail Berman, Producer; Sherry Lansing, Former CEO of Paramount Pictures; Rick Rosen, Co-Founder, Endeavor; Josh Greenstein, President Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group; Rick Yorn, Co-Founder, LBI Entertainment; Kevin Yorn, Founder & Managing Partner, Yorn Levine Entertainment Law Firm; Ben Silverman; Chairman & Co-CEO, Propagate Content; Jason Alexander, Actor; Nina Tassler, CEO, Tassler, Inc.; Jacqueline Saturn, President, Virgin Music; David Renzer, Former CEO/Chairman Universal Music Publishing; Modi Wiczyk, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, MRC; Zach Katz, President and COO, FaZe Clan; David Levy, Partner, WME; Neil Blair, Partner, The Blair Partnership; Chuck Liddell, MMA Fighter; and Diane Warren, Songwriter amongst others.

Tracy-Ann Oberman stated, "I am filled with sadness and anger at the growing antisemitism that is being fueled on the back of this horror. But even though we may feel broken as a people we are also resilient. We will survive as we always have."

"The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns," the statement reads. "Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children," it continues.

As the war will inevitably continue, the letter warns, "Social media will be overrun by an orchestrated misinformation campaign spearheaded by Iran". The letter urges "everyone to remember the horrific images that came out of Israel and to not amplify or fall for their propaganda."

CCFP's Chairman, David Renzer, and Executive Director, Ari Ingel shared, "We join entertainment industry leaders horrified at the loss of life in cities, towns, and at a celebratory music festival in southern Israel. Sadly, only now, after hundreds of innocent lives have been lost, does the world comprehend Hamas' barbarity. As nations around the globe joined together against the savagery of ISIS, the world must continue to support Israel as they respond to the savagery of Hamas."

FULL OPEN LETTER

The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns.

Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children. They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly. They raped women and mutilated their bodies. They paraded their bodies through the streets and on social media, and cowardly attacked the Supernova Music Festival – bringing death and destruction to an event celebrating friendship and love.

This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas' actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere.

CCFP calls on our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.

As Israel takes the necessary steps to defend its citizens in the coming days and weeks, social media will be overrun by an orchestrated misinformation campaign spearheaded by Iran. We urge everyone to remember the horrific images that came out of Israel and to not amplify or fall for their propaganda.

Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace.

** Note - The signers of this statement do so as individuals on their own behalf and not on behalf of their companies or organizations. All organizations and companies listed are for affiliation purposes only.

ABOUT CREATIVE COMMUNITY FOR PEACE:

Founded by entertainment industry executives, Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) is a non-profit organization comprised of prominent members of the entertainment industry who have come together to promote the arts as a means to peace, to counter antisemitism within the entertainment industry, and to galvanize support against the cultural boycott of Israel. CCFP is apolitical and does not stand for any government official or party. Instead, CCFP believes in artists and their ability to affect lives and effect positive change in the world. For more information please visit: creativecommunityforpeace.com

