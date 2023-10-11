Cognizant Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, will announce results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after market close.

Following the release, Cognizant management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) to discuss operating performance for the quarter. To participate in the conference call, domestic callers can dial 877-810-9510 and international callers can dial 201-493-6778 and provide the following conference passcode: Cognizant Call.

The conference call will also be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Cognizant website at http://investors.cognizant.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing (877) 660-6853 for domestic callers or (201) 612-7415 for international callers and entering 13741068 from two hours after the end of the call until Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The replay will also be available at Cognizant's website http://investors.cognizant.com for 60 days following the call.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, tyler.scott@cognizant.com

