BAE Systems, Inc. names Dan Sallet to lead its Finance team

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems, Inc. has named Dan Sallet as its senior vice president for finance.

In his role, Sallet will be responsible for the financial operations of the company's U.S.-based businesses.

In his role, Sallet will be responsible for the financial operations of the company's U.S.-based businesses, which employ more than 35,000 employees in the United States, United Kingdom, and Sweden, and generated 2022 sales of nearly $12.6 billion.

Sallet will report to BAE Systems, Inc. President and CEO Tom Arseneault, and serve as a member of the Inc. senior leadership team.

"Dan's exceptional financial acumen and leadership, and his dedication to our mission will be instrumental as he continues to drive our financial success," said Arseneault.

During his 35-year career with the company, Sallet has held a number of leadership positions within the finance organization. Most recently he served as the vice president of finance for the Electronic Systems sector.

Sallet succeeds Guy Montminy, who will be retiring next year.

"I want to thank Guy for nearly four decades of service to our company," said Arseneault. "His leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence has helped us to deliver for our employees, customers, and shareholders."

Sallet holds a master's degree in business administration from Bentley University, and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts (Lowell). He is also a graduate of the BAE Systems' Financial Leadership Development Program.

