PrizePicks Partners with ProhiBet to Elevate Compliance Initiatives

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the largest skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced a strategic partnership with U.S. Integrity, a leading sports data and technology firm. As part of the partnership, PrizePicks will utilize ProhiBet, an innovative product offered via partnership between U.S. Integrity and Odds on Compliance.

"Our dynamic collaboration with U.S. Integrity underlines PrizePicks' dedication to integrity and transparency within the daily fantasy sports industry," said PrizePicks CEO and co-founder, Adam Wexler. "We are devoted to delivering a fair and trustworthy experience to our customers. By harnessing industry leading technology, we're able to strengthen our own integrity monitoring capabilities and enrich our customer experience."

PrizePicks will leverage U.S. Integrity's cutting-edge monitoring and reporting services, bolstering protection against fraud. Additionally, PrizePicks will implement ProhiBet, a joint venture between U.S. Integrity and Odds On Compliance. ProhiBet offers a comprehensive solution for monitoring athletes, coaches, officials, and administration, to prevent account creations and DFS entries via its encrypted cross-monitoring notification platform. ProhiBet's technology provides a secure and transparent method for sports properties, both professional and collegiate and daily fantasy sports operators, to ensure individuals remain compliant.

"We are thrilled to welcome PrizePicks into the U.S. Integrity family and join forces to promote integrity in the DFS industry," said Matt Holt, CEO of U.S. Integrity. "PrizePicks' unwavering commitment aligns perfectly with our principles, and we eagerly anticipate supporting their continued growth."

As PrizePicks continues to expand, responsible gaming education remains a key focus for the company. For more information visit www.prizepicks.com/help-center/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. The company was recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. With current team and league partnerships including NASCAR, Atlanta Braves, Big3, Atlanta United and North Carolina Courage, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the PrizePicks workforce has grown to over 300 in the past year, with the company recently being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

About U.S. Integrity

U.S. Integrity is a leading technology-driven sports wagering monitoring company, providing the highest level of protection against betting-related fraud and corruption. U.S. Integrity's mission is to grow the legal, regulated sports betting market by providing solutions that ensure sports betting integrity in every play, every game, every sport. Supported by investors including Las Vegas Sands, SeventySix Capital and the New York Angels, U.S. Integrity partners with some of the largest professional sports leagues and collegiate conferences in the U.S., as well as licensed sports-betting operators and regulators. U.S. Integrity is based in Las Vegas and New York. For additional information, visit www.usintegrity.com .

