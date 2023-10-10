IPSY Unveils Pat McGrath, the World's Preeminent Makeup Artist, as Icon Box's Latest Distinguished Curator

The Beauty Mother Joins Forces With IPSY for an Exclusive Limited Edition Box

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY , the world's biggest beauty subscription powerhouse, announced today the launch of Icon Box by Pat McGrath. The globally acclaimed makeup artist and Pat McGrath Labs founder has made a name for herself in the industry for the last 20+ years, and now she's sharing her favorite products with the IPSY community through her exclusive Icon Box.

Photo by Ben Hassett (PRNewswire)

"Makeup is all about self-expression, individuality, and exploration into your own creativity," says McGrath. "Each product in my collection is designed to empower individuals to create their unique beauty narratives. My hope is that it encourages members to explore, discover, create, and just have fun."

"Our entire IPSY team was beyond excited to secure a true legend like Pat McGrath as our November Icon Box curator," says Kristy Westrup, IPSY's Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Brand Partnerships. "Right away we knew we needed an unbeatable product assortment to match Pat's out-of-this-world artistry. I'm so proud to say that this collection is delivering a strong dose of that Pat McGrath magic to our members."

Exclusively available for Glam Bag and BoxyCharm members, Icon Box is a quarterly upgrade beloved by IPSY's most beauty-obsessed members. Each collection includes eight premium beauty and lifestyle products handpicked by the iconic curator. Priced at just $58, the limited-edition Icon Box is worth up to $350. In addition to featuring Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara, Divine Rose Luxe Quad: Eternal Eden, and the signature MatteTrance™ Lipstick, the curated Icon Box will also include a few of Pat's favorites from brands such as Tatcha, Drunk Elephant, and Laura Mercier.

IPSY members will receive eight full-size products: five hand-selected by McGrath and three chosen by the member from a personalized assortment via IPSY's proprietary AI technology, IPSY Match. This curated experience gives makeup enthusiasts and Pat McGrath fans an unmatched level of choice and control over the products they will receive and discover.

In tandem with the launch, IPSY is debuting a TikTok campaign with a curated AR filter that delivers a Pat McGrath-inspired makeup look to fans and creators across the platform. IPSY worked with legendary ballroom emcee Kevin Jz Prodigy on the filter's corresponding "IPSY Icon Box by Pat McGrath (10s Across the Board)" song to further celebrate the campaign in addition to several creators to help fuel user-generated video content.

"Pat's awe-inspiring creativity has touched every corner of the beauty industry, making her a natural choice for our new Icon Box curator," said Tyler Wentworth, Senior Director of Social Media at IPSY. "Her unwavering commitment to self-expression through makeup and fearless approach to experimentation makes her an ideal collaborator for our TikTok initiative and ensures beauty enthusiasts can feel the magic of a makeup look inspired by the 'Beauty Mother' herself."

The #IconBoxbyPatMcGrath TikTok campaign is live now, and members can reserve their spot for the limited -edition Icon Box drop at IPSY.com/IconBox starting on November 1st.

ABOUT IPSY:

IPSY is the largest beauty membership in the world, home to sample-size beauty subscription Glam Bag, full-size beauty subscription BoxyCharm, celeb-curated collection Icon Box, and clean, sustainable personal care subscription Refreshments. IPSY delivers a customized experience for each of its subscriptions leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. IPSY boasts an avid beauty community of 20 million fans and 200 million product reviews.

ABOUT PAT MCGRATH:

Pat McGrath is the world's most influential and in-demand makeup artist. For over 25 years, McGrath's creative vision has made her a tour de force whose legendary and creative power has transformed both beauty and fashion on a global scale.

Throughout her illustrious career, Pat McGrath has been recognized around the world with some of the most prestigious honors and accolades, including The CFDA - Council of Fashion Designers of America Founder's Award - the first Makeup Artist in history selected for their highest honor, The British Fashion Council 2017 Award for Fashion Creator and Time Magazine's 2019 100 Most Influential People, as a "Titan" of the fashion industry.

In the Queen's New Year 2021 Honors List, Queen Elizabeth II awarded Pat McGrath, D.B.E. Dame of the British Empire for services to the Fashion and Beauty industry and Diversity - the first Makeup Artist to achieve such recognition.

Each season, Pat McGrath conceptualizes and creates the beauty looks for over 60 ready-to-wear and couture shows in Milan, Paris, London and New York for the world's most prestigious luxury brands and designers: Prada, Miu Miu, Dior, Burberry, Givenchy, Gucci, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Maison Margiela, Yohji Yamamoto, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Calvin Klein, Loewe, and McQueen, to name a few. In addition to her many shows and hundreds of shoots around the world including every cover of Italian Vogue for twenty years, McGrath is also Beauty Editor-at-Large for British Vogue since 2017.

While setting the global beauty trends and elevating the art of makeup for decades within the fashion industry's most demanding environments – backstage at runway presentations for the most iconic couturiers and coveted international brands – Pat McGrath has been formulating and perfecting her must-have collection of high-performance cosmetics, culminating in the launch of her eponymous brand, PAT MCGRATH LABS.

Pat McGrath's debut product GOLD 001 sold out in record-breaking time when it launched on her social media channels in 2015. Since then, PAT MCGRATH LABS has continued to launch obsession-worthy cosmetics, collaborations and curations that have pushed the boundaries of beauty like no other brand in the world.

Since launch, PAT MCGRATH LABS has been breaking global sales records including becoming the biggest selling beauty brand in Selfridges' history with its in-store launch in April 2019.

PAT MCGRATH LABS has launched several ground-breaking international collaborations including unprecedented product collaborations with Prada, Valentino, Versace, Comme des Garçons, Chrome Hearts, New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Star Wars and the first ever beauty collaboration with Supreme New York which sold out in a record 8.2 seconds in September 2020.

IPSY (PRNewsfoto/IPSY) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IPSY