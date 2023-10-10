Dynamic Real Estate Leader Jason Waugh Named President of Coldwell Banker Affiliates

Waugh will drive strategic growth and engagement as new Coldwell Banker brand leader

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), today announced Jason Waugh as president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates, effective immediately. Waugh will lead the Coldwell Banker brand, including brand strategy and positioning, affiliate operations, and franchise sales for its growing network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 39 countries and territories. Waugh reports to Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands and former president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates.

Waugh, who most recently served as president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals, will focus on day-to-day business operations, the acceleration of franchise sales, and enhanced service to affiliates, including harnessing innovative products and technology, domestically and globally. Waugh will attend this year's Gen Blue Experience in Atlanta from October 16-19, his first official Coldwell Banker public appearance following this announcement.

"Jason is a remarkable leader who brings both a deep understanding of real estate and a sharp sales acumen, drawn from his diverse range of business experience," said Gehringer. "After an extensive search to ensure that we found an exemplary leader to guide Coldwell Banker in this new era, we found in Jason the leadership attributes and vision for growth that will be invaluable to our affiliate partners."

Prior to his time as president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals, Waugh served in multifaceted roles within the industry including COO, office manager, brokerage owner, regional sales manager, and sales agent. The positions ensure Waugh's inherent insight into every aspect of the business. Prior to his time in real estate, Waugh was a partner at Synergy Sports Management. He received his BA and Juris Doctorate from Pepperdine University and Pepperdine University School of Law.

"I am elated to serve as steward of the Coldwell Banker brand, the legendary North Star of the real estate industry," said Waugh. "I am confident that my expertise has positioned me well to enable our broker owner affiliates and their agents to rapidly achieve their business goals now and long into the future. Coldwell Banker has been leading the industry for more than 117 years. I look forward to ensuring our brand leads the industry for future generations to come and delivers the quality services that our customers enjoy."

In April 2023, Kamini Lane was tapped to lead Coldwell Banker Realty, the Anywhere company-owned Coldwell Banker brokerage organization, which includes a network of 55,000 agents. Waugh and Lane will partner to continue to accelerate results for the Coldwell Banker brand and company-owned brokerage, respectively.

Powered by its network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit https://careers.coldwellbanker.com/.

